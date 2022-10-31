As Veterans Day looms, Bette Lu Krause remembers her father.

After surviving harsh combat in World War II, John Daniel “Jack” Krause served 18 years in the National Guard, retiring with the rank of major.

John “Jack” Krause

John “Jack” Krause served in World War II with the 141st Infantry, seeing action in Africa, the Rhineland, France and Italy. After peace was declared, Lt. Krause returned home close to the shore of Lake Michigan, married and raised three children. He continued to serve in the National Guard, retiring in 1968 with the rank of major. He died in 2010.
Grave marker

A gravestone in Michigan marks the resting place of Bette Lu Krause’s father. In a musical tribute to his service, she wrote “He Walked Across France.” The marker reflects his active-duty rank at the conclusion of World War II. He retired as a major in the Michigan National Guard.
The Oyster Crackers

Bette Lu Krause is pictured, center, with Rita Smith, left, and Christl Mack, members of the musical group The Oyster Crackers, which has since added members. The trio recorded her musical tribute to her father in 2021. Another song draws on memories of baking cookies to mail to her brother Dan in Vietnam where he ran a tug boat with a U.S. Army transportation unit.

