As Veterans Day looms, Bette Lu Krause remembers her father.
After surviving harsh combat in World War II, John Daniel “Jack” Krause served 18 years in the National Guard, retiring with the rank of major.
“He was such a patriotic person. He loved his country.”
The Ocean Park musician and artist grew up with a father-daughter chore. “I polished the brass on his uniforms on Mondays. That was my job.”
Few World War II veterans spoke of what they endured.
“It was hard to get him to talk about stuff,” Bette Lu recalled. “He had secrets. They were sworn to secrecy.”
But 10 years after his death she wrote a song, “He Walked Across France,” as a loving tribute. The lyrics came from piecing together fragments of childhood stories from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula plus a revealing narrative she discovered after his death.
The track appeared on the group’s first CD, “Home Grown Pearls,” which they recorded and released during the covid shutdown. It features fellow musicians Rita Smith and Christl Mack.
Their clapping sounds sound like gunfire, annotated on the song sheet as “rat-a-tat-tat.”
It begins and ends with the traditional French children’s song, “Frère Jacques.” Its lyrics translate as, “Brother John, are you sleeping? The bells for Matins are ringing.“
“Frère Jacques, Frère Jacques
Dormez vous? Dormez vous?
Sonnez les matines
Sonnez les matines.
Ding dang dong!
Ding dang dong!”
Bette Lu Krause remembered her inspiration. “The ‘Frère Jacques’ came from my Dad singing French children’s songs to us as kids. He had some high school French and could communicate with the children in the French countryside they marched through.”
For Smith, also a songwriter, it was a natural choice when planning the upcoming concert. “I like it a lot,” she said. “We wanted to do it with Veterans Day coming up.”
The song has significance for Smith. During World War II, her father was a U.S. Army Air Corps pilot instructor in Florida; her uncle served on Europe battlefields as an engineer.
Some “Frère Jacques” refrains are sung in the round, overlapping, as is traditional. “It just kind of came together,” Smith added. “We finalized it with each other’s input.”
Born in 1924, John “Jack” Krause attended high school in Bark River, Michigan, a village just inland from Lake Michigan’s northwest shore. Jack’s father owned a lumber store.
“My great grandfather had homesteaded there and had a saw mill and eventually a full-service lumber yard,” Bette Lu said. “With those small-town lumber yards, you could make a house! He wanted to go to college, but his Dad wanted him there.”
Jack was 18; the draft sent him to Africa, the Rhineland, Italy, France and Germany. Although he began as an enlisted man, so many personnel were killed that he was selected for field officer training school in France. When peace came, he held the rank of lieutenant.
The narrative that his daughter found described an assault at Italy’s Rapido River on heavily defended German lines. Krause joined the 16th Division in Italy on Dec. 6, 1943. His assignment was in the weapons platoon of Company E of the 141st Infantry.
“He walked across France
He was a soldier boy
In World War II.
He carried his pack,
He cleaned his gun.
He kept his socks dry
In the rain and the mud.”
Bette Lu Krause savored that line. “My Dad often used ‘Keep your socks dry’ as a parting phrase — crucial for an infantryman.”
Jack Krause wrote, “As green recruits, most of our first jobs were to carry water rations and ammo to the platoons on top of the mountains overlooking the Rapido River and the Liri Valley. It was tough because of the mud, snow, and rain which caused us to spend nearly a full night going up and then carrying dead and wounded down to the aid station or graves registration.
“He carried dead men
Off a mountain top.
He swam across a river
It was red with blood.”
Krause recalled his squad leader, Sgt. Perez. “He didn’t much like the new replacements,” he wrote. “The men in our squad barely knew each other at that time.”
Bad weather and German artillery dominated memories. It was Jan. 19, 1944. The Italians had surrendered the prior September, but German forces continued the war in Italy.
“That night we went down to the river bottom area. I was a 60mm mortar ammo bearer so had six rounds in my ammo pack, an M1 rifle and extra ammo.”
Their high-sided barge was unwieldily to manhandle. “We climbed in and started across, but about half way over, the swift current shoved us into a stump or something in the river and we overturned.
“Our platoon leader and most of our squad drowned. I managed to get loose from my gear and swam to shore. In addition to all my gear, I lost my glasses so I wasn’t even sure which side I was on.
“Fortunately it was the American side.”
A separate historical account noted that of the 154 soldiers of Company E who crossed the Rapido, only 27 returned.
“Without my glasses I couldn’t be an effective soldier so I was given duty in the company kitchen until I got another pair,” Krause wrote.
He noted that the attack “failed miserably.” In two days of fighting, many Americans were killed or taken prisoner. “The German defenses were just too well set up and controlled all the high ground,” he observed.
“The blood of his brothers
Ran to the sea.
The Rapido River
It Italy.”
Krause’s narrative concluded with a paragraph. “After consolidating our defenses we sat on top of Mount Castellone and watched the Monte Cassino Abbey being bombed in mid-February. The division was relieved at the end of February and rested, trained and refitted until May when we went to Anzio.”
On Jan. 22, 1944, other Allied forces had landed on the Italian coast at Anzio near Rome. They struggled to break out of their beachheads against stiff German resistance that denied them the nearby town of Cassino, despite extensive Allied bombing of the ancient Abbey of Monte Cassino. A fresh offensive in May finally broke the German lines, allowing the Allies to occupy Rome on June 5, the day before the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
The dead from those battles could fill many football stadiums.
At some point, Krause was wounded; he was spared participating in the Battle of the Bulge, the last major offensive farther north.
Victory in Europe was declared May 8, 1945.
As well as the Purple Heart, Lt. Krause won the Bronze and Silver stars, Good Conduct Medal, a Presidential Unit Citation, Europe-Africa East Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve Medal. He earned infantry and combat badges, and recognition for marksmanship with rifle and pistol.
“They fought for freedom
They fought for liberty.
Let us not forget
To fight tyranny.”
Krause returned to partner with his father at the lumber yard. He married Elaine and they had three children, Dan, Bette Lu and Julie. Dan took over the business in 1991.
Joining the Michigan National Guard in 1950, Krause became an artillery instructor, retiring in 1968 with the rank of major. As well as the the Lutheran Church and local Lions Club, which honored him for community service, he was a 50-year member of the American Legion.
In 2009, the year before he died, he was honored at a 65th reunion of his wartime battalion where he met Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Like the majority of those men and women who journalist Tom Brokaw labelled, “The Greatest Generation,” their most memorable achievements were when they were barely out of high school.
“There’s such pride in that whole generation,” said Bette Lu. “Everybody in town was a World War II veteran.”
She recalled one memory as an older teenager. “I was weeping in the basement, probably over some boyfriend.” Dad looked in. “He said, ‘I wish I could help you, but I have never been your age. I went off to war and all I wanted was to have a family.’”
• • •
Bette Lu had a four-decade career in oceangoing ventures and retired from Lindblad Expeditions where she spent 25 years as a chief mate, expedition leader and naturalist, She later owned an art gallery.
She was working on the Mexican peninsula of Baja California when she received the news. Her father had died at the family’s winter home in Florida. He was 85. He and Elaine had been married 62 years.
The funeral of John Daniel “Jack” Krause, U.S. Army and Michigan National Guard (retd.), took place in February 2010 with an honor guard from his own Rheume-Knauf American Legion Post 438. “It was amazing,” Bette Lu said. “They were so good. He was so beloved.” His grave marker reflected his active-duty rank, lieutenant.
• • •
Sixteen million U.S. men and women served in World War II.
One is buried in the Bark River Cemetery, near the chilly tip of Lake Michigan.
His obituary called him “a true decorated World War II war hero.”
Bette Lu Krause called him “Dad.”
