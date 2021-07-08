OCEAN PARK — Healing has been an important theme of Amber Rose’s life.
So it is not surprising it is a key component of her first published novel.
When her husband Barry Fruchter retired from teaching at a college in New York, they moved West to be closer to her son and grandchildren in Victoria, British Columbia, eventually settling in a oceanfront cottage in Ocean Park a couple of years ago.
Her fiction debut was published last month. She wrote “When I am Ashes” as Fruchter recovered from a heart attack.
“He needed to rest, so I wrote the first draft on my laptop while I was sitting next to him in bed,” Rose said. “It helped me occupy my mind so I didn’t spend the whole day watching him sleep and breathe being afraid he was going to die.”
The book is about Nazi hunters, and although set years ago, the author believes it offers modern resonance amid the rise of anti-Semitism and white supremacy.
Fulfilling a mission
Rose, 74, was born into in what she describes as a culturally Jewish family. She become a passionate scholar of the Holocaust after a childhood encounter.
“I grew up the moment I saw the movie, ‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’” Rose noted. “I walked in a 12-year-old girl and walked out a woman on a mission. That same year I played Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at a local community center.”
That combination set the tone for her philosophy of healing. “Over my life, I have realized that we are all Dorothys and Totos and we are looking to find our way home. All sickness is homesickness,” she said.
Painting inspires
Rose notes that her novel draws on autobiographical detail. The main character, Sasha, discovers love in the Louvre Museum in 1938. She is awe-struck by a painting “Atala’s Funeral” by Anne-Louis Girodet which depicts a Romeo and Juliet tragedy from a French novel. The novel’s character falls for a young European working in the gift store, prompting action which includes their sad parting, the violent death of her father and a years-long pursuit of his killer by her grown son.
Rose encountered the painting while visiting France as as 16-year-old summer exchange student. Like her fictional character, she was similarly affected. “It is a huge painting and it jumped off the wall and into my heart and soul like lightning,” Rose recalled. “I immediately said to myself, ‘I want to be loved like that some day.’”
Her book’s conclusion takes place at a war-crimes tribunal after revelations that Nazis hid in European monasteries before escaping to South America, paths known as “ratlines” followed by Holocaust coordinator Adolf Eichmann and “Angel of Death” Josef Mengele, responsible for shocking genetic experiments.
Suffering transformed
Rose grew up in a union and musical family. Her birth name was Judith. “Amber was, to me, the tears of the pine tree,” she noted. “Under a million years of pressure, these tears hardened and turned into precious jewels. I've lived my life turning suffering into gold.”
She studied philosophical psychology at the University of Chicago where her undergraduate thesis examined the nature of suffering. Her advisor was German-born Hannah Arendt, who had fled Europe in 1941 when Eichmann’s “Final Solution” intensified. Twenty years later, writing about his war-crimes trial which she covered for The New Yorker, the professor had coined the phrase, “the banality of evil.”
Musical activism
For many years, Rose wrote and performed music in collaboration with her first husband as Judy and Dan Rose-Redwood, crossing paths with Joan Baez and Pete Seeger. Their work was promoted by Broadside, an underground magazine which favored social injustice songs considered too radical by establishment producers.
Cesar Chavez’s passion to improve conditions for migrant farm laborers inspired her; she worked on his campaigns and recorded songs to raise funds.
One song, “La Lucha Continuara” (the struggle continues), now preserved in the Smithsonian’s Folkways collection, commemorates the 1972 death of a teenage woman on a fieldworkers’ picket line.
Later, Rose earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Iowa and earned a Ph.D. in theology at a New York seminary to become an ordained interfaith minister. “I loved doing weddings, but never funerals.”
Crying at Auschwitz
She and her husband are distant cousins, great-grandchildren of Jozef and Leah Fiszon of Zyrardow, Poland, a nation which figures in her novel. They married in 2005 and five years later published “Double Helix: A Love Story in Poetry,” celebrating rediscovered love which began in their childhoods in the 1950s.
They wrote a play, “The Bride of Auschwitz,” inspired by research on Dr. Mengele’s genetic experiments at the concentration camp. Mengele often used twins, operating on one child and using the sibling as the “control.”
The play, staged on university campuses and synagogues, followed a 2010 trip to Auschwitz on the 65th anniversary of its liberation. Rose recalls her visceral reaction with bitter cold from snow on the ground adding to their discomfort. “I was crying the whole time I was there … sobbing.” In the restored cafeteria, where SchutzStaffel soldiers once ate, Rose chewed one scrap of bread — not having to explain the symbolism.
Pearls out of pain
In addition to a passion for helping others, suffering has touched her life, notably when her brother drowned in 2012. She equates her approach to pain to that of an oyster, where the irritation from a speck of sand causes secretions inside the shell and may produce a pearl. “That’s why I say to people, if you have symptoms of something they may end up being your greatest joy or learning experience.”
Two healing arts have played a key role in her life, acupuncture and bee venom therapy or bee-acupuncture, which was the subject of her earlier published works.
Next for Rose is a book about the Nazi presence in Chile after World War II, but first she is savoring the joy of publication of her first fictional work.
“You could say that I have been ‘pregnant’ with this story for almost 60 years,” she said. “I knew the opening line and the last moment of the story. The rest of the book wrote itself.”
