RAYMOND — A hub is the necessary center of many systems and organizations. There should be some association and feeling from each person associated to the hub. A director of the hub is needed. A director that will keep the hub going.
Jeff Karnatz, owner of Alder + Co., organizes events that put different people in the same room and hopes they find some beauty in individualism. He saw a need in Raymond and had an idea. With an incredible support team — such as Paul Karatz, Hannah Shrek and Gretchen Saegen — he set out to make it happen.
“I will say that I believe Alder is wildly successful due to the fact that Jeff has an eye for display design as well as his ability to collaborate with people who have diverse talents. He knows who has diverse talents. He knows how to build a team of people .… with a high level of quality and detail. Debbie Aust, Della Hale, and Katie Auble are the most fabulous dream team Alder crew to exist,” said Paul Karnatz, life partner.
Third-party sellers
Alder + Co. sells using the third-party seller method which allows business owners the ability not to buy inventory because the makers (vendors) still own their inventory, eliminating overhead for the store. It is a business plan that is used often, but other businesses don’t seem to be interested in creating a hub.
This business model needs the hub to be a place makers want to bring their imagination and display it for others. This is where the vision begins. The vision had to introduce the Alder as the hub. It had to become the magnet of the community.
A place with ‘soul’
In the hub’s infancy Karnatz wanted there to be a soul to the place. He wanted people to feel its soul and hoped it would bring comfort to their own.
“When people walk in the building, they should be welcomed and recognize the store’s soul. You should feel that from all the makers’ items and the building itself,” Jeff Karnatz said.
This hub had to display its soul that made the feelings of the makers and community feel welcomed, and want to spend time in the store. The Elixir Coffee Shop was added along with homey looking tables and couches so people could gather for a designer drink, or chat with old friends. The combination of the hub, its soul, and the people make it a dynamic store.
An example of keeping it dynamic is the detail in the design. The structure of the décor changes with significant holidays and seasons. The design is created by Karnatz and Debbie Aust, owner of Debbie A’s and a maker in Alder + Co.
“The Alder is huge … Jeff and Paul had the vision for the community and everyone is so talented there. Covid hit then their idea was even more important than ever,” Aust said.
Change creates the right atmosphere to keep the hub changing for the community’s need. It is the measuring stick Karnatz used to nourish the soul of Alder + Co.
The makers and their talents make it a destination. Most of all, the way Karnatz tends to the store’s soul with the right music, and a relaxing scent in the air, helps customers enjoy shopping and not rush.
Sixty ‘makers’ so far
Makers also feel the soul and that feeling, some might say, contributes to the over 60 makers at time of print. Without the talents of others nothing would work; because of that, they have more ownership and opportunities.
Lynne Goodwin, owner of Lynne’s Knot Board said, “We just jumped in with a good selection of jewelry and it has worked out for us. I also help with and take care of the jewelry section.”
Karnatz looks for many new ideas that help the community.
Each month Alder raises money for a different nonprofit. Since opening, approximately a year ago, he has raised $2,200 for local charities. The tip jar next to the register is not for employees, it is for the nonprofit being helped that month. The tip jar always appears full.
“I love working here because I feel like so much more than just an employee. This company is like a family, a community. I feel so honored to be a part of the amazing things that Jeff is doing in this small town and the care he has for this community radiates far beyond the shop,” Shawntelle Moncy said.
An inspiring mood
The mood in the store seems to be inspiring. There are so many details in everyday business that it would seem unlikely that Karnatz would have time to do anything more with the store; however, there are farmer markets in the spring and fall, pumpkin patches, ladies night shopping, and many more events that take place adjacent to or in Alder.
This one place has filled a need in the Raymond community. Everyone associated with Alder knows it.
“I love the atmosphere. It is such a fun place to work,” Missy Keys said. “I meet new people and old friends all on the same day. I never knew we had so many talented people in our area and I love seeing all their creations.”
Alder + Co. has accomplished a lot in a year. Karnatz made a building a hub for the people of Raymond. Each person has a different role, a different purpose, but they converge at the Alder.
“This place supplies a second home to so many, including myself. What this place stands for: community, love, giving, sharing and growth, are all something I’m so happy to be a part of,” Moncy said.
In the future, Karnatz wants to see more hubs in more cities. He wants to bring together people that love their community and the creativity within it.
