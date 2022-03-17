Greg Wilson Mantilla, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Burke, is passionate about his job, and his role in preserving history.
For those seeking a slightly deeper dive into the scientific details, here is his short essay on the 1961 find.
“Really this fossil is one of my favorite fossils in the museum. It captures so many interesting stories about our region.
As a relatively recent fossil (~12,700 years ago), it shows us how different life in this area was only tens of thousands of years ago not just millions.
“Massive creatures roamed this area, harkening back to ice age times, when Seattle was covered by up to 3,000 feet of ice! Also, as a sloth it represents this amazing evolution of mammals that took place on South America during its splendid isolation during most of the Cenozoic Era (66 million years to the present).
“Sloths, armadillos, and other creatures that look like they were created by committee evolved only on that continent. And then only with the formation of island chains and the Panama isthmus that connected South America with North America did some of those bizarre creatures make their way up to North America.
“Our sloth is among the farthest north occurrences of a ground sloth. And it is very very complete for a fossil. Usually we only get a few bones here and there, but this thing is 90-some percent complete, only missing the skull that was destroyed in the discovery. Last but not least, the history of this discovery is fascinating in itself. …
“When the formidable claws of these types of animals were first discovered in Virginia, they were passed to then Vice President Thomas Jefferson, who was a natural historian. He bragged to Georges Cuvier in Paris that North America not Europe had the largest predators to roam the earth. It turns out Jefferson was wrong, sloths are not carnivores but herbivores.
“Nevertheless, an interesting story. Even more local of course is the story that involves Gordon Simmons and his fellow workers, as they made the discovery while readying the Sea-Tac Airport’s second runway. So this is all to say, that when I have guests or do a tour, I always stop there and connect people to this amazing prehistory and recent history.”
