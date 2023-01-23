As I drive around our pristine Peninsula I am always pleased to see people pulled over near a walking trail. I want to pull over myself and do the same. I’m usually on some sort of mission where I am not able to at that particular time. However, I might hit the hazard lights to get that photo money shot — the path, trail or walk-about will have to wait another day.

With the new year in full swing, I have decided to make mantras instead of goals. (Maybe Sasquatch will feel my new vibe and walk a trail with me.) I find mantras to be less pressure on myself with a bigger reward at the end. I feel it to be a more even avenue with a gradual beginning and no tunnel vision. It’s easy; one foot after the other.

