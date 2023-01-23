The entry sign at the west end of South Bend in backlit by a spectacular sunset. The county seat, less than an hour’s drive from the peninsula, offers a variety of attractions including our courthouse that was once dubbed the “Gilded Palace of Reckless Extravagance.” The courthouse
The Pacific County Courthouse, dedicated in 1911 at the then-astronomical cost of $132,000 — roughly $12.2 million in gold at today’s prices — is an architectural treasure. It was added to the National Registry of Historical Places on July 20, 1977.
The courthouse’s elegant from facing the Willapa River has inspired generations of photographers.
Branches and twigs in the courthouse park filter the light of a winter rainbow.
The courthouse was designed to be beautiful on all sides. Although an addition at the rear complicates that view, this side facing the park preserves the original architectural concept.
A pond provides serenity — plus wildlife habitat — just downhill from the Pacific County Courthouse.
A narrow footbridge links the two sides of the courthouse pond.
As I drive around our pristine Peninsula I am always pleased to see people pulled over near a walking trail. I want to pull over myself and do the same. I’m usually on some sort of mission where I am not able to at that particular time. However, I might hit the hazard lights to get that photo money shot — the path, trail or walk-about will have to wait another day.
With the new year in full swing, I have decided to make mantras instead of goals. (Maybe Sasquatch will feel my new vibe and walk a trail with me.) I find mantras to be less pressure on myself with a bigger reward at the end. I feel it to be a more even avenue with a gradual beginning and no tunnel vision. It’s easy; one foot after the other.
My mantra on New Year’s eve was “I am grateful for a new day to play in.” With that said, I drove to South Bend the next day to walk around the Pacific County Courthouse. It was sunny at the time, with birds singing, ducks quacking in the pond and even a rainbow.
Here I am on grounds where so much is up in the air right now, but I have found a way, a path to move forward with optimism.
The grounds are special here: I love the little pond and all the witchy-poo trees. A little spot nestled within a bouquet of county vehicles in that, for about 20 minutes, didn’t even exist to me. I made the effort to enjoy the moment and just breathe.
Another mantra was formed in my mind and so I decided to say it out loud — the ducks won’t mind — “Mood follows action.” So, I didn’t just feel like doing something today, I did it with perspective and emotion. I made the choice today to be happy, live freely and enjoy a bit of nature without judgement, bias or negativity. A small path moving forward. This one happens to be circular, but who cares.
As I walk out my little secret garden, I came up to the courthouse to find a rainbow over the Willapa River. I felt truly blessed at that moment. Mantra number three for the day? Nope!
“I can see clearly now, the rain is gone” was the lyric that popped right into my head. Call me crazy — you wouldn’t be the first — but I was singing it out loud. Today was a great day. I got the photo of that rainbow, said thank you to whomever was listening and started my drive back to Long Beach. Five minutes later, it rained and that’s okay.
I guess my point, my message is this. Take the time for yourself to see and do, feel and appreciate, love and listen. We all have it in ourselves to take a path moving forward.
I was sad not to run into a Sasquatch this round but maybe next time. My Viking friend will visit in the spring to see all that Pacific County has to offer. Until then, don’t stop belivin’.
And if you pack it in, pack it out. That’s just “Trails 101.”
