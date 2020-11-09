ROSBURG — Deep River American Legion Post 0111 will serve their pancake and egg breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. The breakfast will be held in the Rosburg Hall and features all-you-can pancakes, eggs to order, kielbasa sausage and ham along with coffee, orange juice and milk.
The cost is $4 for children 3 to 12 and $6 for teens and adults. The proceeds from the event go to support the Naselle-Grays River community, veterans and area students.
This is always a well-attended event and a time for enjoying the company of old and new friends while Legionnaires cook and volunteer students from Naselle-Grays River Valley School serve the food.
Because of the ongoing virus, Legionnaires and servers will wear masks and gloves. Guests are asked to wear masks except when eating. A limited number of masks will be available at the door.
The Rosburg Hall is located approximately 8 miles east of Naselle. Turn south on Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and take the first road to the right just before the bridge.
