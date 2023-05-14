Gregory Zschomler has a motto: “I aspire to inspire.”
And the Ocean Park author is ready for the cliché interview question.
“Why write? I am a writer. I have things to say and I like to tell stories,” he said, in a wide-ranging interview which touched on how faith pervades his activities. “I try to have everything I write to have an element to help someone.”
As he promotes his newly released book, “Love, Joy and Peace,” labelled a primer on finding “true fulfillment,” he looks forward to another being published in July.
Helping
Zschomler, 64, grew up in Vancouver, attended Clark College and then, after a break, Washington State University’s branch campus, earning two degrees. He also enjoyed community theater there. “I have always enjoyed telling stories,” he recalled. “I wrote plays in fifth and sixth grade. I got poor grades in English through high school, but then went to college and applied myself and had great teachers who were encouraging.”
He has lived in Aberdeen, where he operated an independent bookstore, and spent a couple of years in Cannon Beach, which proved a fertile time for creativity. He moved to Ocean Park two years ago. As well as books, he has written for multiple publications, including Coast Weekend.
Along the way, he has sought to help other writers through college classes and his Harbor House Writing Center, recruiting other authors to share their enthusiasm at workshops, along with practical tips. His two-pronged philosophy for teaching writing at the college level is “know your audience” and “have a thick skin for criticism.”
‘No magic’
Before he became a full-time writer, Zschomler’s worked coordinating video technology for churches. That began back in 1995. His first book, published in 2005, was, “Lights, Camera, Worship,” a handbook for church leaders.
Between them, he and his wife Ruth have eight children, aged 22 to 39; Ruth has a master’s degree in fine arts in creative nonfiction.
A family move to a spacious Victorian-style house in Aberdeen led them to create a grassroots lending library then a bookstore and writing center which they ran for more than four years. “We wanted to teach other writers,” said Zschomler, who founded an arts newspaper called 98520 (Aberdeen’s zip code).
His first nonfiction work in 2012 was “Voodoo Virus.” Aimed at young teens, it began his “Bayou Boys Adventure Series.”
“It’s all about boys. There’s no magic or superpowers — they are using their own intellect to solve mysteries.” His target audience is 13-16 year-olds. “Get them thinking,” he said.
He admitted he had never visited the New Orleans setting until he embarked on its sequels, “Marsh Monster” and “Phantom Playhouse;” he also wrote a Cajun cookbook.
“I like to travel and I visit bookstores, coffee shops and churches,” he added. “They are stories of my life-long experiences. My faith is important to me.”
Zombies
He said research was a key for another young reader work, “The Amish vs. the Zombies,” examining “pacifism in the face of predators.” Drawing on his earlier theater background, Zschomler delighted in wearing zombie made-up for book signings. “That was fun!” He has published a book for much younger children, “Louie, the Lonely Lighthouse,” illustrated by an Oregon artist.
In a change of pace, he wrote “Hell, Heaven and Back” an adult novel about turmoil in a church job. “It was kind of hard to write, because it was personal,” he said.
While in Cannon Beach, he and Ruth collaborated with 16 authors for a compilation called “Chicken Poop On My Sole.” The title lampoons the popular uplifting essay series, “Chicken Soup For The Soul.”
‘On’
His newest published work, “Love Joy and Peace,” is a nonfiction self-help text. “A lot of people are finding life hard,” said Zschomler, pointing to a disconnect in society: in surveys, respondents commonly profess to be “spiritual,” but don’t attend a place of worship. “And people are generally unhappy — or they pretend to be happy,” he said.
His next work, titled “On,” will be published in July. The title comes from pondering multiple phrases that combine with “on,” like “on board” and “on target,” then selecting the most apt ones.
His book is aimed at modern pastors; its cover will be illustrated with a target.
“A lot of churches are missing the mark, so this is what they can do about it,” he said, noting as an example how some religious institutions alienate young people by failing to embrace the gay community. “The church should be the most loving place on the planet, but it is often a judgmental place. But I do see some churches doing things well.” Change is possible, he said, offering a solution is a verse that appears a dozen times in the Bible, “Love one another.”
He said he observed a glimpse of hope in February’s student-led Ashbury Revival at a Wesleyan university in Kentucky that mirrored a grassroots religious awakening in 1970. Widespread violence in today’s society may accelerate this impetus. “People are tired of these things. People are hurting,” he said, predicting a return to church attendance. “I think people are going to turn back.”
Travel
Along with promoting his two new books, next on the agenda is more travel, ideally involving West Coast coffee shops. Zschomler dreams of visiting Ireland and Scotland; he has always wanted to explore Australia, too.
He leaves it to St. Augustine to provide a quote to explain why. “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.”
