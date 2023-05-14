0510 CO author greg1.JPG

Gregory Zschomler appears with his books against the colorful background in the back room of Colleen’s Coffee House and Tapestry Rose Yarn Shop in Ocean Park. Devout in his faith, Zschomler has published multiple works in different genres, including young readers’ fiction, illustrated children’s books, how-to texts and an adult novel depicting a church conflict.

 PATRICK WEBB

Gregory Zschomler has a motto: “I aspire to inspire.”

And the Ocean Park author is ready for the cliché interview question.

0510 CO author greg3.jpg
0510 CO author greg2.JPG

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.