Although Pacific County’s first city was over almost before it had begun, an astonishing number of the area’s earliest and most influential settlers were introduced to the region as residents or visitors to Elijah White’s “imaginary metropolis.”
Judge John Briscoe (1812-1901) — An early visitor to Pacific City, Briscoe did not invest in the venture but, apparently, liked what he saw of the surrounding country and filed for a land claim in an area north of today’s Long Beach. He became a farmer, served as Oysterville’s third postmaster, second representative from Lewis (now Pacific) County to the Washington Territorial Legislature, a prominent and long-time judge, and subject of a 2016 Book by Michael Lemeshko, “The Cantankerous Farmer vs. The Ilwaco Railway & Navigation Company” and the rest of his neighbors on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Easterbrook, Capt. George T. (1815-1893) — Also an early visitor to Pacific City, perhaps in the company of John Briscoe, Easterbrook was a retired whaler. He settled in the wilderness area north of present-day Long Beach with his family where he raised sheep and became President of Pacific County’s first Commissioner’s Court.
Fiester, Henry (1827-1854) and Jane (1822-1901) – Convinced by White to become residents of Pacific City, the Fiesters were warned off by John Edmunds and moved instead to the Wallicut. Even so, Fiester served as first clerk/auditor of Pacific County, early justice of the peace, and was elected first representative to the territorial legislature from Pacific County. Unfortunately, he died, apparently of a heart attack, shortly after being sworn in to that office. His wife, Jane, was the first white woman to live in Pacific County.
Hall, Washington (1825 — ?) — Surveyor; justice of the peace, took out a land claim and platted Chenookville (also called Chenook or Chinookville) where he engaged in selling real estate and groceries. He was considered a person without merit by the Chinooks and by some whites. In the Tansey Point Treaty negotiations with the Chinook in 1851, Anson Dart agreed to remove settler and land speculator, Washington Hall, from their lands. (The treaties have yet to be ratified by the U.S. government.) Hall left Pacific County in 1860.
Holman, J. D. (1814-1882) — Owned Holman House, a grand hotel Pacific City; first postmaster at Pacific City; on first Board of County Commissioners; incorporator of Shoalwater Bay Transportation Company; took out a land claim and platted it, embracing western portion of the present site of Ilwaco, which he had named after Elwaco Jim, a son-in-law of Chief Comcomly. His claim included the beach area now called “The Willows” and the land around Holman Station, now identified as Holman Road Seaview. His son, Frederick, was the first white baby born in Pacific County and is still known as “Father of Portland, The Rose City.”
Lamley, Job (1829-1911) — Elected first Pacific County sheriff , Aug. 21, 1852 to Dec. 5, 1854, and was appointed first assessor at the same time; in 1853 he took up a 301-acre land claim, which subsequently became the site of Knappton as well as the site of an early salmon cannery and, still later, the site of the Quarantine Station. In 1869 he became a county commissioner.
Loomis, Edwin “Ed” H. (1825-1889) — Arrived at Pacific City in 1849 with Dr. White and the first group of settlers. with Charles W. Stuart he established the Pacific Milling Company and the first steam sawmill in the future Washington state. He settled in in Oysterville, worked as a sheep farmer and was a tireless supporter of the many enterprises of his younger brother, Lewis Alfred Loomis.
Loomis, Lewis Alfred (1830-1913) — After visiting his brother Edwin in Pacific City, Lewis left the area until 1872. Two years later he formed the Ilwaco Wharf Company, secured the mail contract from Astoria to Olympia, and went on to organize the Ilwaco Steam Navigation Company and oversee the construction of the narrow-gauge railroad on the Peninsula.
Pickernell, John Edmunds (1818-1877) — Also known as John Edmunds, is listed as a property owner at Pacific City but, as far as is known, never took up residence there. He lived with his wife and family on his land claim on the Wallicut River and was known to have warned others from becoming involved with Pacific City.
Stuart, Capt. Charles (? — 1862) — Ed Loomis’ partner in the Pacific Milling Company settled a few miles north of Bruceport. Stuart Slough (three miles north of Bruceport), where he drowned, is named in his honor. Stuart is the forebear of many worthy citizens of Pacific County including his son, Washington state Rep. Wallace Stuart, known for sailing expertise, and his daughter, Adelaide Stuart Taylor, who with her husband, Will, built and ran the Taylor Hotel in Ocean Park.
Russell, Charles J.W. (?- ?) — Also a member of Pacific City’s founding group, he was the first to introduce oysters to the San Francisco market. He moved to Bruceport and figured prominently in the in the establishment of the oyster industry in Shoalwater Bay. Russel departed Pacific County as suddenly as he had arrived and little is known of his life before or after his stay here.
Pioneer movers and shakers: Portraits of many mid-18th-century pioneers are hard to come by. It is a tribute to the outstanding character, tireless efforts, and lasting contributions of the men pictured above that their likenesses have been preserved.
