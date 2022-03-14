For Peninsula Quilt Guild, fourth time is a charm.
As enthusiastic members geared up for their 25th anniversary show, they obviously had no idea that a global pandemic would stymie their plans.
They cancelled their spring 2020 event, retreated to their studios, and used the enforced isolation to design, cut and sew more colorful creations. Some diverted their talents to mask-making.
When conditions appeared better, leaders optimistically set dates to stage their annual showcase at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. But twice more they cancelled and went back to their sewing machines.
Fast forward to this week: The show goes on!
And guild president Sylvia Pelizza of Ocean Park is delighted. “I think it is fantastic that we are finally going to have the quilt show. We have had to postpone it so many times,” she said.
The shutdown had one benefit — time to quilt.
“Everybody has been able to create something,” said Pelizza. “Covid gave them extra time to produce more quilts, and now we must figure out which ones to show. They are going to show the best of the best.”
Free at the museum
“Quilting at the Beach” runs March 18-20 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St. S.E., in Ilwaco. It will be open each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and people attending must follow covid health safety rules.
“We planned this show prior to the very recent relaxation of protocols,” said show chair Magen Michaud of Long Beach. “Masks will be required and available. We eliminated some activities such as demonstrations and magazine sales to limit congregations of people.”
One highlight will be the raffling of this year’s 90-inch by 90-inch prize quilt. It was created — and donated — by guild member Lynda Kelt Newell of Seaside. The design is called, “Glacier Star,” and is by quiltmaking instructor Judy Niemeyer, who enjoys an international reputation. Tickets are $1 each and the winner will be drawn at 3 p.m. Sunday; the winner does not need to be present.
The money raised from the raffle and any other net proceeds benefit local charities. “We are proud of the thousands of dollars we give each year through this event and other guild activities, Michaud said.
Charity is one of the guild’s four goals. The others are staging the annual show, fostering camaraderie and encouraging the art of quilt making.
Applause
The allure of quilting is, in part, taking the sewing skills needed for making essentials like clothes and creating items that may be both decorative and functional. Bed quilts often appear the most spectacular, because of their size, but smaller wall hangings allow quilters to use colorful and sometimes whimsical elements to create art for display.
This year, visitors can admire 15 mini-quilts crafted to celebrate the 25th show.
One example is “Advice from a Raven,” created by Judy Kraft of Svensen. She once described quilting as, “taking a perfectly good piece of fabric and cutting it into little pieces, then putting it back together again.”
It is a misnomer that quilting must be a solitary art. Gatherings of family or village artisans to contribute time, skill — and, yes, love — to a joint project have thrived throughout modern history, in Europe and the United States especially. And the camaraderie of guilds, which exist throughout the world, promotes learning. Individual creativity is rewarded with group appreciation; the applause inspires.
The Peninsula Guild closed for covid in April 2020, but has just returned to meeting monthly, moving the action to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center on the second Monday of each month at 12:30 p.m.; annual dues are $20.
Show-and-tell is a highlight of gatherings amid discussions of business details and event planning. Amid social chatter and yummy snacks, members share tips, laughing about mistakes cutting and stitching that had seemed devastating when alone in their sewing room.
1996 start
The guild formed in January 1996 with 20 founder members. Remarkably, they held their first show just three months later.
Before covid, it boasted 101 members. The shutdown meant some lost interest or moved away, but Michaud said they are back up to 91 — including four survivors from that first year. “We have so many new people — it’s really exciting,” she said.
Not all attend monthly meetings; some are scattered around the Western states, including Oregon and California. Perhaps their most “famous” inspiration, Karen Snyder, splits her time between homes in Sweden and Arizona. Snyder, a talented quiltmaker and designer, owned the Anna Lena’s quilt store in downtown Long Beach. For years, it was a regional focal point for quilt activity, including fabric sales and classes.
Many hands
Preliminary work on the show includes selecting which quilts to display and collecting information on them. Organizers seek to design a cohesive experience for visitors, said Michaud. She has recruited a crew of several dozen to hang 115 quilts on specially designed frames. Each of the full-size quilts is crafted with a sleeve — a sturdy fabric channel sewn on the back so a rod can be inserted through it to allow it to hang nicely.
“It takes many people to actually convert the museum spaces to hang the quilts, including moving the frames into place that hold the quilts, and then checking the quilts in and hanging them,” she said.
Hosts then step forward to greet visitors; another crew packs it all away, returning the display space to its previous condition. “The museum is a great partner to the guild,” Michaud said.
Visitors will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite quilt by size category. Winners will be announced on the guild’s Facebook page and ribbons presented at their April meeting.
Additionally, a challenge block exhibit will feature members’ different versions of a 12-inch block which must use two featured fabrics. The winning quilter will receive a $50 prize and the blocks will be stitched together into a quilt to be donated.
‘Excited’ about milestone
As the opening looms, Michaud is enthused. “We are all excited that our milestone 25th show will finally happen,” she said. “We are all eager to return to ‘normal’ and our show is very important to us. Please come to see the wide variety of quilts made by our talented members.”
