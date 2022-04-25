NASELLE — Against a backdrop of forests tamed by rugged loggers, sits a museum and library, housed in a bright red building that has been a store selling toys, hardware, videos and even pizza.
The Appelo Archive Center celebrates the history of Naselle and Deep River. But it also is a little piece of Finland in the woods on Naselle’s eastern edge. Not just Finland. Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland, too.
A visitor can enjoy coffee, Scandinavian pastries, eye the unforgiving sharp tools of the logging trade, read the latest edition of a Finnish American newspaper, or take a genealogical trip across the Atlantic to discover their roots.
The center opened under the Wahkiakum Community Foundation in 2005 and became a separate nonprofit organization five years later. It is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment on Saturdays.
“I like to think of preserving history by embracing progress,” said its director, Annika Kay. “Remembering and honoring those before us and keeping records of the past, while looking to the future of the archives.”
Kay who has a fine arts background in dance, is a dual citizen of Finland and the United States. Her mother Marilyn “Pirjo” Kujala was born in Toholampi, Finland, immigrated at age six, and served as president of the Los Angeles Finlandia Foundation.
“Walt Disney said it best: ‘We keep moving forward, opening up new doors and doing new things,’ but here at the archives, we keep moving forward to protect the past,” Kay added. “The archives will never be completed and will always continue to grow, hopefully long after we become part of its history.”
Archive is very alive
Its inspiration was Carlton Appelo, a Deep River stalwart whose father, Carl, immigrated from Finland as a teen and became the area’s postmaster. Appelo, president of Western Wahkiakum Telephone Co., collected just about everything during nine decades which took him around the world.
Three days a week the center is the go-to place for Naselle’s coffee crowd, where they can sample Scandinavian-style treats created in a tiny corner kitchen by Ashley McCoy.
These include Omenakkaku, Finnish apple cake, and Korvapuusti cinnamon rolls, or a braided loaf, Norwegian cookies, and pulla, Finnish cardamom coffee bread.
“Everything in here is homemade,” said McCoy, who also makes Swedish pancakes.
The downstairs seating area includes a gift shop with local handmade crafts, books by area authors including Nick Nikkala, Arlie Fauver, Ruth Busse, Robert Pyle and Peter Brix, and the latest copies of the Finnish American Reporter, a monthly English-language newspaper which has been keeping Finns informed since 1986, and Amerikan Uutiset, a U.S. national newspaper published biweekly in Finnish.
A place for learning
After exploring the adjoining logging museum, stairs act as a time machine to take a visitor past pastel-colored covers of Life magazines from 1954 and 1958, up to the library and research center. There is a newly created low-ceiling children’s nook, a room with a loom which once completed will be available for weavers who call ahead, and a corner desk with work in progress.
The library, which fills one-third of the upstairs, is a smorgasbord of topics and Scandinavian languages.
One voluminous section is labeled “Nordic American Writers and Nordic Translations into English.” Tightly packed shelves contain books in English, Finnish and Swedish. A corner of the Finn Room celebrates Lapland, Finland’s rugged north, including a letter from Santa to a young Annika Kay when she lived in California. Nearby, traditional Scandinavian clothing, dresses often favoring national flag colors, of the kind worn by court members at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival and at Naselle’s Finn Fest, is celebrated in glassed-in cases.
Milestones in U.S.-Scandinavian relations are highlighted, including 1988 celebrations marking the 350th anniversary of the first Swedish colony in North America and a national year of U.S. friendship with Finland.
English editions of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” series, which tops the gritty noir genre with one of the most memorable characters in modern fiction, sit close to “Molotov Cocktail,” a 1979 novel by John O. Virtanen, whose hero fights the Soviet Union during the short Winter War of 1939, which he calls “Finland’s Pearl Harbor.”
Other shelves highlight “The Final Forest” by Bill Dietrich, the former Vancouver Columbian reporter who became one of the Northwest’s top authors, alongside Ken Kesey’s 1964 logging classic “Sometimes a Great Notion.”
Visitors welcome
Dave and Dottie Gray of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, retired educators in their 70s, timed recent travels to visit the archives. Dave Gray’s family was always closely aligned with Crown Zellerbach and the logging world. He recalled growing up in Cathlamet, enjoying success as a sophomore nose tackle on the Wahkiakum High School football team while Kennedy was president. He labored two years in the woods as a choker-setter — “It was hard work, but I made great money!” — before his decades-long teaching and coaching career in northern Idaho.
McCoy climbed the stairs to check on them as they examined an old metal scale from the Naselle Okie’s store and an alcove of hand-stitched wedding dresses, featuring modest necklines and once-fashionable sleeves, all displayed near a Singer sewing machine donated by Betty Johnson Bighill. She and husband Lester were Deep River stalwarts of the 1950s.
Across from these items is a camp house, a recreated 1930s’ logging community home. It features wooden rocking chairs, a narrow bed with a muted quilt cover, oil lamps, a sturdy range, an ornate lacework tablecloth and a china tea set.
“We are enjoying every little nook and cranny here,” Dottie Gray told McCoy. “We are just loving every minute of is. This is a nice space for people to come and research.”
Family legacies
Less glamorous exhibits are brightened by oddities. A handful of five-inch tall rounded wooden dolls from the Soviet era smiles at visitors. Close by, Naselle High School yearbooks are shelved next to boxes of state basketball programs. Near them is an encyclopedia, thumbed by generations of students for more than a century before Google.
Memorabilia from the Finlandia Foundation and Scandinavian Heritage Foundation appears alongside back issues of the Finnish American Reporter from 1991-2012. Visitors can peruse the Journal of Finnish Studies or an edition of the “Svenska Posten” (Swedish Post), and those who understand Finnish can read headlines in a 1918 workers’ newspaper “Industrialisti,” from Duluth, Minn.
Significant upstairs space is dedicated to the research center and historical records. The genealogy corner is dedicated to history author Donna Gatens-Klint, who died in 2012. She had a flower shop, sold Finnish crystal, and was a caregiver for center founder Carlton Appelo’s wife Berenice.
Photo slides and microfiche are available for viewing. Loose paperwork has been tidied out of view. Pull-out file drawers are labeled “Women,” “Fish and fisheries,” “Washington state,” “Wahkiakum County,” “Pacific Northwest” and “Deep River.”
The only clutter is on the two desks. Cate Gable’s Chinook Observer tribute to the late kantele genius Wilho Saari, published March 2, is clipped, ready to file.
“Genealogy is big,” said McCoy. “A lot of people come here to do research on their families.” Oral histories preserved on deteriorating cassette tapes, a project begun by Carlton Appelo to preserve local voices, are being digitized — “so young people can listen to it,” McCoy said.
Kay added that a recent grant from the Finlandia Foundation National will help create a listening area and a recording station. “It is fantastic that we have these oral histories,” she said. “
Churches and characters
The churches and characters of the Naselle and Deep River communities are celebrated throughout. Downstairs giant bulletin boards celebrate detailed family trees that are displayed at the Finn Fest celebrations in July. One traces roots back to the village of Laivaniemi in Lapland.
Stiffly posed faces stare out from a wall of black-and-white photographs that hearken to an earlier time. Phones from a differently connected era are displayed, some for sale. Visitors can also buy some antiques, hand-made tools and Coleman camping equipment. Upstairs, one display shows Pentti’s Pool Hall in Deep River, a 1929 hotspot for single loggers. The tone of the exhibits is serious, but with an occasional flash of whimsy. Next to the Lapland corner is a sign highlighting the favorite phrase of Herb Matta, a long-time member of the area’s Finnish community. “Finns do what they want to, others do what they can.”
Living history
Kay’s philosophy is of a historical organization moving forward features in current activities. Kantele lessons are taught and yoga classes are planned. The center, which is available to rent for gatherings, will be a Finn Fest location in late July; other events are planned.
Its reason for existence is reflected in a human need to hang onto roots. “Finns and Scandinavians are so keen to share their customs,” said Kay, who has dual citizenship. “A lot gets lost through the generations.”
McCoy, who is from South Bend, speaks with enthusiasm about the guests she serves.
“Most of the Scandinavian people I meet are very proud of their heritage.”
Kay finds her mission rewarding.
“I want it to succeed so that people in the area can look back and see what it used to be like,” she said. “It is keeping this history alive so that future generations can enjoy it.
We want to create a space where community members can come and enjoy it, to maintain connections and make new ones.”
