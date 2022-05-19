Carlton Appelo, the founder of the Appelo Archives Center, was president of the Western Wahkiakum Telephone Co., so it is not surprising that antique telephones are among the many items on display. The center in Naselle has a series of events planned this year.
NASELLE — The Appelo Archives Center, a museum dedicated to the history of Naselle and Deep River, celebrated what would have been the 100th birthday of its founder, Carlton Apello, this month and plans more events through the year.
The center, at 1056 State Route 4, Naselle, is usually open 10 a.m,. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, plus Saturday by appointment. It adds hours for special events.
Annika Kay, director, announced summer events coming up:
June 25 will feature a Finnish Midsummer Afternoon Tea. “We did this last year and we had a good turnout,” she said.
During the Finn Fest in Naselle July 30, the center will be host an “Outdoor Olut” beer garden and serve sima, a Finnish lemon bubbly drink. “It has a tiny bit of alcohol — it’s a really refreshing drink,” Kay said.
Aug. 20 will see the annual Loggers’ Reunion barbecue and beer tasting. “It is so the old-timers can reminisce and reconnect,” she said. “The barbecue will be open to the public as we want to be inclusive.”
More events are planned in the winter, including a harvest auction fund-raiser in November and a holiday wreath-making workshop in December plus the Santa Lucia Festival of Lights celebration before Christmas.
