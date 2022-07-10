Jan Fryer is on an art mission.
She is trying to track down paintings or drawings by her great-great-grandfather, Henry Cane.
He lived in Ilwaco in the early part of the last century and his funeral was recorded in 1914.
Fryer has some examples of his art, but is seeking more. “I want to know if there are people out there who would know if there are any pictures by Henry Cane,” she said.
She is also looking for any artwork by Hilma Amanda Jacobson, who she believes was Cane’s student during his final years. Jacobson, a daughter of Long Beach pioneers, was born in 1871 and lived to 1963. She was the great aunt of Barbara Pearl, now 86, who lives in Long Beach.
Fryer moved to Astoria from Lake Oswego, Ore., some years ago and has a keen interest in genealogy. She speaks with enthusiasm about family history discoveries, fascinated by her relative’s diary, which recorded the minutiae of Peninsula life in the early years of the last century and his retirement hobby. Entries in 1906, 1909 and later refer to watercolors of wrecks and Long Beach scenes, as well as named students, including one note that reads, “finished Hilma’s dog picture.”
Family travels
Henry Cane and his wife, Louisa, have a joint grave marker in the Ilwaco Cemetery; Jacobson is also buried there.
British archives show Cane was born in Brighton on England’s southern coast in 1838; someone of that name appears in Census records of 1841, 1851 and 1871. In 1859, he married Louisa Rason in the nearby seaside resort of Eastbourne. Her birth date is recorded as 1832. They had five children, all born in the same county, Sussex. An Internet listing shows three boys, Henry, Frederick and Arthur; a fourth, Samuel, died at age six. One girl, Susanna Isabelle, was born in 1864, although there are no other details about her.
Henry Cane was a builder and architect who erected a steepled church in his neighboring county of Surrey in 1865, which still stands today. Fryer said he traveled to India where he worked for maharajas. His sister Sarah married a man called George Cutlack who moved to North America and sparked travel interest in the Cane family.
Fryer said family records suggest the three sons emigrated first, possibly in the late 1800s, and perhaps 10 years before their parents. Frederick settled in Northwest Oregon. It is not known how long Henry Cane lived in the United States, but Fryer speculates he moved in the very early 1900s when he retired.
A man of ‘Ability’
The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco maintains an archive of historical records. It includes an obituary for Cane published in the Ilwaco Tribune newspaper April 4, 1914.
Cane is described as “a representative of the sturdy British type.” He died at the Jacobson home at Tioga the prior week. “He was an architect by profession and had considerable ability as a sketch artist,” it reads.
The piece, under the headline “An old resident passes,” noted that Cane’s wife had died six years earlier. “And since then he has lived around with his three sons. From time to time he has returned to the beach and the Jacobson home has been a home to him. He was 77 years old at the time of his death and was apparently hale and hearty.”
The obituary noted that son Frederick traveled from Yamhill to attend the funeral.
“Mr. Cane was held in high esteem and nearly every family in and around Long Beach was represented at the funeral.”
The service at the Jacobson home was conducted by the Rev. O.S. Barnum.
“The storm broke just as the funeral party was leaving the house and they rode for two miles in the blinding rain.” Interment was in the Ilwaco Cemetery where his wife had been buried in 1908.
Hard-working woman
Hilma Jacobson’s history is based in part on newspaper articles, museum archives and other sources. The record doesn’t highlight art, but paints a picture of a hard-working woman who dedicated her life to caring for others. She ran the Sea-Rest on Washington Street, between 12th and 16th streets (north).
Jacobson was born to John and Hannah Jacobson in 1874 in Chicago. The family came West by ox cart in 1882. “She helped run their hotel in Garden Grove, which later became part of Tioga, just north of Long Beach,” the record notes. “The Jacobson hospitality, fine cooking, and music concerts became quite famed and resulted in a very popular inn.”
When John Jacobson died in 1914, Hilma continued to run the hotel then rented it to a cranberry packing company for several years, the record reads. In 1924, she traveled the world for a year as a lady companion to Elizabeth Lambert Wood, a noted Peninsula-based writer. When they returned, Hilma built a rest home, in part using timber salvaged from a wrecked ship.
A caring career
The South Bend Journal noted, “Visitors found Miss Hilma Amanda, who mothers half a dozen elderly men, not too busy to chat and pass out some mighty good coffee and homemade doughnuts.”
It mentioned the Jacobsons had four daughters, but she was the only unmarried one. “Friends whisper that her sweetheart was drowned at sea while returning from Alaska,” the newspaper wrote. “Hilma arises at daylight, milks three cows, and tends the pig and chickens. She also works her cranberry bog. In addition, besides nursing and doing housework, she attends the Long Beach (Community) Church and helps with its activities.”
She took care of her younger brother and their widowed mother. “Hilma continued to take in boarders until around the end of the 1950s when she moved into the Ocean View Rest Home, where she later passed away in 1963. She is buried in the family plot in the Ilwaco cemetery,” the article noted.
‘Very open’
While Barbara Pearl has no recollection of any artistic endeavors, she recalled her great aunt Hilma with extreme fondness. “She was very open to people, but she was not the bubbly kind. … She never married, She took care of her mother and father,” she said.
“I was a very young girl when she was around. I do remember the people that she took care of.”
