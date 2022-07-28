Gregory Gorham

Gregory Gorham is all smiles as he shows a hand-colored lino print. The Michigan native enjoys sharing his art styles with appreciative art lovers. He has homes in Ocean Park and Vancouver and his artwork is on display in galleries at both locations.

OCEAN PARK — Vickie Branch knows her art.

The acting president of the Peninsula Arts Association, who is a former gallery owner, has been around art in various media for decades.

Versatile artist Gregory Gorham concentrates as he hand colors a linoleum block print of a fishing vessel during a presentation of the Bold Art and Framing gallery in Long Beach. Using the printing technique enables him to create multiple copies of the same basic image, but hand coloring means that no two are the same.
Gregory Gorham’s “Sun Pillar” features a commercial fishing boat amid vivid colors with a shaft of light that projects vertically from the sky. “I, as an artist, cannot get enough of the Peninsula’s visual offerings,” he wrote when inviting people to view his techniques. The bold colors were inspired from wanting to brighten moods clouded by pandemic isolation.
Gregory Gorham’s “Daybreak Departure,” featuring this commercial fishing boat, is one of a series of boldly colored artworks that depict maritime images. Part of his love for maritime subjects was sparked by growing up around water in Michigan and vacationing on Cape Cod. His work is on display at galleries in Long Beach, Ocean Park and Astoria.
The “before” image shows the commercial fishing vessel printed in strong black lines, ready to receive the artist’s next phase, which adds distinctive watercolor paint in red, yellow, ultramarine and aqua.

