OCEAN PARK — Vickie Branch knows her art.
The acting president of the Peninsula Arts Association, who is a former gallery owner, has been around art in various media for decades.
So when she looked over Greg Gorham’s shoulder as he used “concentrated watercolor” to transform a black-and-white lino cut print, her positive reaction was immediate.
“I love your paintings and what you do,” Branch said. “You do a wonderful job with colors. They are vibrant!”
Gorham, who was giving a demonstration of his art techniques at Bold Art and Framing in Long Beach, smiled his thanks.
He summed up an artist’s delight in feedback.
“The reward for me is the fact that people enjoy what I do. I am happy if it puts a smile on their face,” he said.
Black make them ‘pop’
Gorham, of Vancouver, has a home in Ocean Park. His artwork is featured at the Bold gallery in Long Beach, Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and RiverSea in Astoria, as well as a Vancouver gallery. He often showcases his artwork on The Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page — eliciting positive reactions from online viewers.
His in-person presentation was hand coloring of linoleum block prints. Gorham chose a print he had made of an older commercial fishing vessel, a “side dragger” of the kind common on the East Coast.
The lino prints, just one of his art styles, remind Gorham of projects that he did as a child. “People like them, I started coloring them red, orange and yellows, ultramarine blue and maybe some aqua. The starkness of the black makes them ‘pop,’”
They also have the advantage of a more accessible price. And multiple copies can be created.
A video on his website separates the preparation process into steps: drawing, carving, inking, placing it on the press, adding paper and pressing — before “the reveal.” The presentation at Bold was what followed — adding optional color by hand to the copies, making each one different
Inspired by calendar art
The process of learning new techniques and sharing his art began three time zones away during the early 1950s.
Gorham, 72, grew up in Michigan with parents who encouraged artistic talents that emerged when he was three. Hunting and outdoor-themed calendars at his father’s sporting goods store fascinated him. “I was very influenced by their wildlife and scenery — that was kind of how I was inspired to do artwork,” he recalled.
He worked at Ford Motor Co., initially on a production line as a welder and car assembler in an era when Mavericks and Mustangs established their classic ambiance. The company helped him through college at the University of Michigan, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial design and graphic arts.
A professional career followed as a technical illustrator with Ford, then broader work as a commercial artist. His images, which can be viewed on websites for Courtney Davis of Nashville, Tenn., and Gango Editions of Portland, feature variety, from ornate wine glasses to playing cards to the Eiffel Tower.
Smelling the salt air
In the 1990s, after a divorce, he moved West, working as an advertising designer for the daily newspaper in Grants Pass, Ore., then moving to Vancouver to join his sister, also an artist.
“I started painting again, lots of fish and wildlife,” he said, noting a change from being a commercial emphasis toward fine art topics of his own choosing. He has used acrylics, oil and watercolors. “If I can see it, then I can paint it,” he said.
He grew up in Michigan, surrounded by water. Vacations with his grown son on the East Coast’s scenic Cape Cod sparked a lingering interest. “That’s where I fell in love with maritime themes and fishing vessels,” he said. He would rise early while family members were still asleep and wander out to the waterfront with his camera. “I could smell the salt air,” he said.
That approach traveled with him, and has developed during the past four years as he and wife Judy, a writer, split time between their Vancouver home and a beach property in Ocean Park. The Port of Ilwaco, Cape Disappointment and locales like Garibaldi, Ore., drew him to create art flavored by the Pacific coast. “I developed an intense love for this wonderful place.”
Vibrant colors
In recent times, isolation during the pandemic inspired his bright style. “I felt this need to paint my subject with vibrant colors to elevate the mood,” he said. “These images just leap off the page.”
In addition to his “Harbor Colors” series, he has worked to capture Peninsula cloud formations, and developed a liking for the black and white contrasts of birch trees.
Positive feedback inspires further creativity. He recounted recently delivering a painting to a woman who had helped him on a project. “She was absolutely delighted,” he said. “That’s the reward — that someone likes my work and gets joy from it, and I have done something to make the world a better place.”
