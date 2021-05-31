LONG BEACH — Fish Alley now has … fish.
Thanks to wood carver and sculptor Joshua Blewett, an arch constructed of intertwined driftwood pieces has been installed in downtown Long Beach.
It is on the Pacific Highway entrance to the alley that cuts through between storefronts where Second Street Southeast would run if it connected to itself.
The artwork features an 11 feet wide and 10 foot tall wooden arch adorned with carved cedar fish; an observant viewer will notice a Japanese glass float embedded in a knot in the wood.
It was completed last Thursday night. Photos posted on the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page drew scores of positive comments from people who watched it going up or observed the completed work Friday.
“What a wonderful addition to the community,” posted Brenda Barron-Christiansen. Christina Lindwall called it, “Gorgeous” and Sarah Sheaffer wrote, “Love this detail.”
Online posts were echoed by in-person visitors.
Sandy Bennett, visiting from Scappoose, Ore.,marveled as she checked out the complexity of the artwork Friday afternoon. “I was here before and there were no fish on it,” she said, explaining her return visit to inspect the enhancements. “It is a good addition.”
For Blewett it was a joy — and a relief. Because he has moved away, he had to construct the artwork in three pieces, haul them to the beach, and have City of Long Beach staff join and secure them. “It drew a lot of attention — it was almost holding up traffic,” he laughed.
Blewett was full of praise for the skill and care of all of the city staff. He especially commended Matt Campbell for his contribution to the success of the project.
“It was three pieces — it had to come apart,” added Blewett. “It was like a puzzle that you can pull apart.
“It had to fit exactly. If it had been off even an inch, it would have taken a couple of hours,” to fix, he said. His relief was evident. “Moment of truth!,” he said as he recalled the moment when he knew it had worked. “If I had built it on site, it would not have been a problem.”
Blewett was a longtime Long Beach Peninsula resident who operated Seaview Sculptures, a saw carving shop in Seaview. He now lives in Ridgefield.
His remarkable path to becoming a professional artist has been chronicled in past features in the Chinook Observer. He dropped out of high school as a teenager to learn chainsaw carving from his stepfather, Fred Bero, who created Long Beach’s seahorse, octopus and dolphin carvings. The arch is not Blewett’s first landmark piece on the Peninsula. His created the orca by the frying pan and more recently the distinctive wood-carved fish sign opposite the Peninsula Golf Course just north of town.
The downtown arch was a mere concept until just before Christmas. “It took quite a while, maybe over the course of six months,” Blewett said.” “We were talking about it last November. I started scouting for wood for it. I had to ‘build’ it in my head.”
He had collected cedar and roots for some time, but added more pieces he found on the beach, some serendipitously close to the installation site. Visualizing its overall shape and design was as time consuming as the physical construction, he recalled. “It was a lot of hours of thinking.”
Adding the Japanese float into a knotted branch was a detail he savored. “I found it on Long Beach,” he said. “It is one of only two I have ever found and I gave the other one away.”
His pleasure is evident as he reflects on the pleasure it will give visitors and locals. “‘Fish Alley’ now has fish in it!” he said.
