Efforts are under way to leverage a statewide government arts program to boost business in Ilwaco.
Supporters are also enthused that a “Pacific Art Trail” could spur more attention to the community with economic enhancements to come.
Members of the Ilwaco Merchants Association and others are learning more about the Washington Creative District program.
The program, which comes under the umbrella of the Washington State Arts Commission, is designed to help local leaders join forces to create a better sense of place.
A speaker from the group will visit Ilwaco to share details at the Salt Hotel and Pub at 147 Howerton Ave. on the Ilwaco waterfront 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26. Subsequent meetings are planned April 23 and May 21.
The program has helped communities as different as Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula and Chewelah in eastern Washington to enhance their arts and business activities.
Details of the communities’ successes — and how they went about it — appear in videos on a state website www.arts.wa.gov/creative-districts.
Interviewees describe how Chewelah — a town of 2,600 between Spokane and the Canadian border — enhanced its “sense of place” with a planning partnership that involved the chamber of commerce, an arts center, the city council and a regional economic development group.
In Port Townsend, artists and designers aged from 20 to 90 collaborated to boost the local economy while engineering social change.
One video shows how Tenino, north of Centralia, found an unusual manner to bounce back from the downturn that accompanied the covid shutdowns and attracted international attention to the town of 1,870.
State certification under the program is a gateway to grants, resources and ideas to identify opportunities, which are tailored to communities.
“Ilwaco is starting the process to move forward with this project,” said Jenna Austin of the Ilwaco Merchants.
In parallel with these efforts is the concept of creating an “art trail” to help locals and visitors find existing public art, galleries, theaters, music venues and art events.
Initial discussions have sought to be broader than Ilwaco, including the Long Beach Peninsula and possible North Pacific County.
