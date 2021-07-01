The Astoria Aquatic Center has stopped requiring reservations to use the pool as most coronavirus restrictions end throughout Oregon.
Masks and social distancing will no longer be required and the facility reopened to drop-in swimmers June 30.
The aquatic center reopened in March, but had asked patrons to reserve 45-minute time slots in either the recreation pool or the lap lanes. Now the pool will not have time limits on how long swimmers can stay in the water.
Thanks to the Verna Oller Trust, residents in the Ocean Beach School District and Naselle can use the Astoria Aquatic Center for free eight times a month. The trust, which was funded by Oller as a secret bequest to the community, remains in good financial shape and plans to continue offering this benefit long into the future. Show proof of South Pacific County residency whenever you visit the aquatic center at 1997 Marine Dr. in Astoria.
For more information, see www.facebook.com/vernaollerswim and www.astoriaparks.com/Parks/Astoria_Aquatic_Center.aspx.
