ASTORIA — The Astoria Aquatic Center could reopen to reservations as soon as March if coronavirus conditions allow.
The Astoria City Council recently signaled support for a plan by parks staff to open 26 hours a week, offering 45-minute reserved time slots of 36 people at a time.
Pools, gyms and other indoor recreation centers are prohibited from operating while Clatsop County is in Oregon’s extreme risk category. Indoor recreation can allow up to 25% capacity or 50 people at a time, whichever is lower, when a county is in the high-risk designation.
Terra Patterson, Astoria’s recreation coordinator, said March is the soonest the city could ready the pool and a 12-person staff for a limited reopening. The reservation model is similar to one used by the Sunset Pool in Seaside, which has repeatedly opened and closed as the county seesaws between the extreme and high-risk categories.
“It’s strongly recommended from the [Oregon Health Authority] and is definitely a model that we would be willing to utilize,” she told the City Council at a work session. “It entails patrons coming in for a 45-minute use period at the top of every hour, and then closing the facility for 15 minutes to clean.”
Astoria closed the pool in March, focusing on transitioning the Astoria Recreation Center into additional preschool space. But recent budget forecasts showed the collection of property taxes, the largest source of revenue for parks, on pace with prior years and lodging taxes at 88% compared to the previous year despite travel and business restrictions meant to limit the spread of the virus.
Restarting the pool is estimated to cost $20,990 — about 60% for new materials and 40% for a part-time staff of around 12. The city would need to hire additional staff for administrative assistance, health screenings at the front desk, enforcing social distancing and monitoring locker rooms and exercise machine rooms, in addition to recertifying lifeguards and other part-time staffers.
Operating the pool has never been profitable, open or closed. The city loses $35,270 keeping the pool closed but in working condition. Staff estimates a limited reopening would cost an additional $8,300 a month after startup. The parks department has about $970,000 in cash on hand.
Jonah Dart-McLean, Astoria’s parks director, said the department feels it can sustainably and safety manage a limited reopening at the pool.
“We think that we have the sufficient funds in our current budget status to do that, and we think that we’ve obviously seen a large amount of community desire to reopen the facility in some way, shape or form” he said. “So we feel that this is a plan that moves forward, testing the waters if you will, to be able to reintroduce the service and then also grow from there as it’s financially prudent to do so.”
City Manager Brett Estes said the pool would provide a scalable model for restarting parks services as the pandemic allows.
“We’re going to need funds when the pandemic is over to continue to stand up future operations, because we haven’t had all the revenue sources coming from all the other parks activities,” he said. “So it’s trying to find that balance on everything. We feel that this is actually a very good step heading in that direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.