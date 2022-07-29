The Astoria Regatta proves you can’t keep a good festival down — but it needs your help.
This four-day festival returns Aug. 10-13 with three parades and numerous ceremonies and celebrations. The festival board invites local kids, bands, businesses, clubs, and maritime enthusiasts to join the bike parade, Grand Land Parade or the Highwater Boat Parade.
“We are so glad that Regatta is back this year. As a teacher, I know how important it is for our kids — and our community as a whole — that we’re able to gather in celebration after being apart for two years,” said Melissa Grothe, Astoria Regatta Association president. “Please join us in making this a festival to remember by participating in one of the parades.”
Spruce Up Warrenton is hosting a children’s bike parade during the Old-Fashioned Picnic on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Warrenton City Park. Kids are invited to decorate their bike before or during the picnic, then parade at 8 p.m. One entry will be invited to join the Grand Land Parade later in the week.
Saturday, Aug. 13, is full of events, including the ever-popular Grand Land Parade and Highwater Boat Parade. Entering your club or business in one of these parades is a great way to show your community spirit and advertise. The Grand Land Parade starts at noon, followed by the Highwater Boat Parade at 5 p.m. To join either parade, register online at www.astoriaregatta.com/parades.
