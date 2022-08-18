Teacher turned author Jan Bono has published her 17th book — but she isn’t resting on her laurels.

Having written poetry, newspaper columns, cosy mysteries and now a more serious novel, she is embarked on an online class to learn screenwriting.

Jan Bono

Jan Bono, a Pacific County author, has published her latest novel.
“Pen Pals” book cover

“Pen Pals” is Jan Bono’s 17th published book. It is a fictional novel about an Oregon woman who links up with a prison inmate. It is available for $20, directly from Bono through her website at www.janbonobooks.com

