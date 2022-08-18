Teacher turned author Jan Bono has published her 17th book — but she isn’t resting on her laurels.
Having written poetry, newspaper columns, cosy mysteries and now a more serious novel, she is embarked on an online class to learn screenwriting.
Her goal is to create a script for a Hallmark TV movie — ideally one with a Christmas theme.
“I don’t want to stop creating,” said the Long Beach writer. “I have story ideas from here until I am 99.”
Humor is key
Bono was a teacher for 30 years, 29 years in elementary to high school grades with the Ocean Beach School District.
She retired in 2006 and in the 16 years that followed has produced 17 books. Her humor columns for the Chinook Observer earned 11 state awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association. Her first published books were compilations of columns, poetry and other writing. She then became one of the busiest contributors to the “Chicken Soul for the Soul” series.
When she won a Coast Weekend mystery writing contest in 2012, it inspired her to write what became the Sylvia Avery Mystery Series — six “cosy” novels set in the thinly disguised Long Beach-Ilwaco area. “Cosy” is a genre that may involve murder, but never has any gory parts.
Her next projec, published this spring, was a book of a dozen short stories set in Southwest Washington with the tongue-in-cheek title, “Is There Room In The Backyard For One More Body?”
Change of pace
However, Bono said she had long hankered for a change of pace, writing in the third person and on a more serious topic.
“Pen Pals” meets both criteria. It is a fictional work about a woman in Lincoln City, Ore., who corresponds with a prison inmate with almost inevitable suspenseful consequences when he becomes eligible for parole.
The work is not autobiographical, although Bono said in her younger years she placed an advertisement for potential dating partners in the 1990s and remembered receiving multiple responses, including one from a prisoner.
She said she focused on other projects until the time was right. “I was not ready to write a suspensful gripping novel,” she said. “Everyone has an ‘opus.’ I had looked forward to writing that book for 28 years.”
Planned plots
Novel writers vary in style from what Bono teases are “pantsers” (who write “by the seat of their pants”) and “plotters.” Lee Child, who writes the modern “Reacher” series about a retired military policeman’s cross-country adventures, apparently starts with a blank slate and claims he does not know where it will lead. In contrast, Agatha Christie, who penned 80 murders, used to plot back from the denoument, first adding rich detail then red herrings. Bono’s preferred strategy is closer to the latter, first typing 20- to 40-single-spaced page summaries then fleshing out the details. But she admitted that at one point “Pen Pals” had four options for an ending. There was research involved, too, involving police procedures and prison rules.
“Anybody who thinks that writing fiction is easy hasn’t a clue about how much research goes into it,” she said. “It has to be accurate. And that’s hard.”
In person
In between taking her screenplay class, Bono is busy promoting her books. Her sales strategy is hands-on.
She appears in person at crafts bazaars and events like Finn Fest in Naselle and the Peninsula Arts Association studio tour in Ocean Park. For some local buyers, she can deliver.
“They are always in my trunk,” she said. “If you see me in the grocery store, you can buy a book.”
