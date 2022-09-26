OCEAN PARK — The concept of retirement as a leisurely time to kick back hasn’t reached Ira Kitmacher.
The Ocean Park resident is an attorney who retired after a lengthy career as an executive with the federal government in Washington, D.C., and the San Francisco Bay Area.
At 61, he is keeping remarkably busy.
And Monday he published another book.
Having moved to the Peninsula with his wife Wendy three years ago, Kitmacher used the covid shutdown to research local ghost stories while revising a book he had written in 2010 using Biblical accounts of King Solomon to teach conflict resolution.
He began teaching classes remotely for Grays Harbor College while continuing to consult with the federal government, educating executives and prepping expert witnesses in personnel law cases.
His enjoyment of ghost stories and his embrace of Peninsula history led to considerable research and last year’s publication of “Haunted Graveyard of the Pacific.” The collection of spooky stories with connections to the Peninsula captured the attention of the Long Beach Merchants Association, whose leaders installed Kitmacher on board the Pacific Transit trolley to offer visitors and residents oral versions of his stories.
His prowess as a public speaker had already been tapped by the city of Long Beach, whose leaders invited him to keynote the centennial banquet earlier this year.
‘Monsters and Miracles’
Before summer he had changed gears, making time to complete a lifetime project to honor his late parents. His book, “Monsters and Miracles: Horror, Heroes and the Holocaust,” was a tribute to his Polish-born father’s survival in Hitler’s death camps and his mother’s World War II service in the U.S. Navy.
That book, which delves into traceable links between German folklore and antisemitism, is being marketed internationally; it will be displayed to visitors at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C.
On Monday he will publish his second book of ghost stories. “Spirits Along the Columbia River” goes farther afield from the Peninsula. It takes the reader on a trip along the Columbia River Gorge almost to the Idaho border, and inland to Wenatchee, highlighting selected local legends with a supernatural flavor.
Illustrations show landmarks familiar to Pacific Northwest residents, including Multnomah Falls and the Vista House in the Columbia River Gorge. Stories cover hauntings around the Tri-Cities, at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood, which was used by director Stanley Kubrick for exterior shots in the 1980 horror movie “The Shining,” and the Carnegie library at Pendleton, Ore., where visitors have reported hearing disembodied footsteps.
Other tales include shipwrecks around Portland and in the Columbia, and even the mid-1980s poisoning controversy in The Dalles involving the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, a controversial religious guru.
“I like history,” said Kitmacher, whose excursions have taken him to Civil War battlegrounds like Gettysburg and Williamsburg, Va., as well as the historic Wild West town of Tombstone, Ariz. “I have always been fascinated by history, wherever it occurs.”
Skeptical but fascinated
In all conversations about his research, Kitmacher is quick to place on record his personal skepticism about ghosts.
“I would not describe myself as a 100-percent believer,” he said, with a sly smile. “I find the stories to be fascinating and something that goes hand in hand with history.”
The new book draws on newspaper accounts, historical records and Native American sources to highlight regional stories. For example, Multnomah Falls offers multiple versions of a legend in which an Indian maiden sacrificed herself at the 650-foot waterfall to save her village.
Another character who appears is Bigfoot. “I don’t think you can talk about the Pacific Northwest without talking about cryptids,” he said, smiling at the thought of a benevolent hairy creature whose “appearances” run deep into the region’s culture.
While many chuckle at the idea that Bigfoot is real, Kitmacher pointed out that giant squid and even kangaroos were first touted in traveler’s mythical-sounding tales — until naturalists captured real ones. He recalled Finnish immigrants arrived in the Northwest with tales about sea monsters that looked like aquatic dinosaurs. “I probably don’t believe it’s true, but there are so many stories about that,” he said.
Memorable writing
Kitmacher shows no signs of slowing. In past years, he taught at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and Portland State University. Now when not researching his books and speeches, he teaches closer to home at Clatsop Community College.
When asked, he revealed his sixth-decade flurry of activity is inspired by a quote from Benjamin Franklin in “Poor Richard’s Almanack”:
“If you would not be forgotten, as soon as you are dead and rotten, either write things worth reading, or do things worth writing.”
