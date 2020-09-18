Much to the amusement of other settlements around the shores of the newly named “Willapa” Bay, the slogan “Baltimore of the Pacific” continued to be used for promotional purposes long after the boom days of South Bend were over.
In December 1905, the South Bend Journal attempted to justify the comparison between Baltimore, Maryland, and the recently established seat of Pacific County in South Bend.
“Baltimore,” said the writer, “was the recognized center of the oyster industry on the Atlantic coast, so South Bend is rapidly gaining that unique position on the Pacific Coast.” Further, the article pointed out, that Baltimore was on a river at the head of Chesapeake Bay and South Bend was on a river above Willapa Bay.
The article went on to say that Baltimore had an average depth of 20 feet of water after significant dredging and that South Bend had about 30 feet without such government expenditure.
From that point on in the comparisons, readers were informed about the uniqueness of South Bend when compared to the famous city of the eastern seaboard. Baltimore, it was explained, was at the head of a bay 200 miles long generating expensive tows, while South Bend was but 17 from the ocean. Apparently, ‘nuff said! Similar comparisons for towing were made about the Puget Sound Cities and Portland.
And finally, despite work on channel and jetties, the article claimed that ships leaving Portland needed to be lightly loaded, with additional cargo added down-river — such “double-loading,” of course, would be unnecessary in South Bend. In summary, the article stated that South Bend as a seaport and industrial center had the “best harbor” north of San Francisco.
Hear! Hear!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.