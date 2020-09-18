South Bend once aspired to be a major seaport and transportation hub. The Northern Pacific Railroad, completed from Chehalis to South Bend in 1892, was one of the few promised railroad plans that came to fruition in Pacific County and, under various mergers and name changes, it continued to operate until 1990. During the line’s peak years in the early 20th century, it hosted two freight and two daily passenger trains. The last passenger train left the South Bend Depot in 1954 and the freight trains ran until 1990 when, scheduled for abandonment, the line’s rails and ties were removed. In 1993, the property was transferred to Washington State Parks for recreational use.