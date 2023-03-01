Beach Ballet dancers Harper Allen, Aralyn Samuelson, Allyiah Campbell, Allison Morrison and Claire Rogers were successful with Pulstar, an acrobatic dance number, taking first place in their division and then earned the all-around highest score in a division for nine- to 11-year-olds.
Nine dancers and three instructors from Beach Ballet celebrated success at the Portland competition hosted by the international I Love Dance group. The traveling team was made up of Vivian Shuka, Kadence Crete and instructor Trinity Clark, at front. Standing, left to right, are Claire Rogers, instructor Annika Kay, Allison Morrison, Harper Allen, Allyiah Campbell, Pepper Weldon, Aralyn Samuelson, studio owner Cheryl Cochran and Ava Wilson.
Longtime dance instructor Cheryl Cochran of Long Beach, right, receives a dance excellence award from Kim McKimmie, international director of the I Love Dance program, in “recognition of quality in all performances” at the Portland event.
Submitted photo
Two 6-year-old dancers, Vivian Shuka and Kadence Crete, earned first-place trophies for their jazz dance, “Space Unicorns.” They are pictured with instructor Annika Kay.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Beach Ballet earned applause — and a little bit more — as they danced to success at the I Love Dance competition.
The Long Beach-based group traveled to the Hilton in Portland late last month to perform under the leadership of instructors Cheryl Cochran, Annika Kay and Trinity Clark.
‘They danced their hearts and feet off!” enthused Cochran.
I Love Dance is a program which hosts regional dance competitions around the United States and operates in Australia and Canada. It is in its 45th year, coordinated by its international director, Kim McKimmie, a longtime leader in the dance community from Portland.
Pulstar, an acrobatics number, took first place in their division and then earned the all-around highest score in a division for nine- to 11-year-olds. “This was a huge win for the girls!” Cochran added.
Two 6-year-old dancers, Vivian Shuka and Kadence Crete, earned a first-place trophy for their jazz dance, “Space Unicorns.” Cochran said they dazzled the judges with their moves and expressions.
A total of nine dancers took part, highlighting seven routines in varied genres that included ballet, lyrical, tap, jazz, and acrobatics. As well as the jazz dancers, the team was Claire Rogers, Allison Morrison, Harper Allen, Allyiah Campbell, Pepper Weldon, Aralyn Samuelson and Ava Wilson.
Cochran was delighted to receive a dance excellence award from McKimmie in “recognition of quality in all performances.”
