John Fredericks — 1987
Bob Slagle — 1990
Louis Jaren Andrew — 1997
Wayne Lokkeburg — 1998
Genevieve Caldwell — 1998
Art Alexander — 2000
Bernda Englehart — 2001
Caroline A. Welsh — 2002
Evelyn Walker — 2002
Erv Neff — 2004
Bill Harkins — 2005
Darlene Andrews — 2006
Judy Klingler — 2006
Truman King — 2008
Lance Iiams — 2009
Bobbie Mathews — 2010
Candy Benning — 2011
Larry Wirkkala — 2011
Dee Ellenwood — 2012
Keith Mahoy — 2012
Rich Hall — 2013
Roxy Snook — 2013
Dick Bonney — 2014
Bill Snook — 2014
Don Higdon — 2014
Tracy Davis — 2014
Fred Karthauser — 2014
Sandy Welsh — 2014
Dan Brooks — 2015
Gene Andrews — 2015
Jerry Benning — 2015
Lee Scheeler — 2015
Jerry Davis — 2016
Art Stotts — 2017
Jack McDonald — 2017
Ralph Baker — 2017
Roger Knight — 2017
Phyllis Knight — 2018
Sandy Smith — 2018
Gene Klingler — 2018
Nerita Thompson 2018
