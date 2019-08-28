John Fredericks — 1987

Bob Slagle — 1990

Louis Jaren Andrew — 1997

Wayne Lokkeburg — 1998

Genevieve Caldwell — 1998

Art Alexander — 2000

Bernda Englehart — 2001

Caroline A. Welsh — 2002

Evelyn Walker — 2002

Erv Neff — 2004

Bill Harkins — 2005

Darlene Andrews — 2006

Judy Klingler — 2006

Truman King — 2008

Lance Iiams — 2009

Bobbie Mathews — 2010

Candy Benning — 2011

Larry Wirkkala — 2011

Dee Ellenwood — 2012

Keith Mahoy — 2012

Rich Hall — 2013

Roxy Snook — 2013

Dick Bonney — 2014

Bill Snook — 2014

Don Higdon — 2014

Tracy Davis — 2014

Fred Karthauser — 2014

Sandy Welsh — 2014

Dan Brooks — 2015

Gene Andrews — 2015

Jerry Benning — 2015

Lee Scheeler — 2015

Jerry Davis — 2016

Art Stotts — 2017

Jack McDonald — 2017

Ralph Baker — 2017

Roger Knight — 2017

Phyllis Knight — 2018

Sandy Smith — 2018

Gene Klingler — 2018

Nerita Thompson 2018

