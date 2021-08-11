Timmy Wright came into our lives about 40 years ago, a slender wiry kid with willpower to spare. My wife and I owned and operated the Shelburne Inn. During the summer, Timmy and his brother Robbie would help with any and every chore, from offloading a container of English antiques to yard work or washing dishes. Whatever was required in the moveable life of a country inn. They hung around like the summer shadows that crept behind the late-Victorian Inn, 1896 vintage.
Timmy never quite went away. Somehow we coalesced into a loose-knit family, but what really held forth was his most endearing quality — Timmy stayed in touch. He seemed to care about the machinations of our lives, Laurie’s and mine. He remained the consummate supporter.
Timmy became a fine teacher: spontaneous, caring, funny, deep as a Zen koan. He gave birth to two lovely daughters and a son, last in line but not in heart. Alissa is pursuing higher education. Serena became a dancer, a woman, like her sister, with a mission — first a gymnast, and then a dancer and competitive force, spinning and twirling like a Sufi master. Graceful and beautiful. And, she too, seemed to care about this aging couple.
“Mind if I come down for a few days?”
“What for, Timmy?”
“Just like to visit with you and Laurie.”
“Of course. We would love that.”
The next day, he showed up in a remodeled van he had bought at a school auction. He and Serena had just gone hiking and camping in the Cascades for a week. The van was a staging ground.
On the second morning, Timmy suggested that we take a walk up to the Bell’s Overlook north of North Head Lighthouse, a path that meanders over the high headland. On its west side, a deer trail leads downhill to an old World War II spotting emplacement and later weather station. And beyond that, a sheer overview of the Peninsula and the Pacific Ocean waited. The view is spellbinding.
On older legs and a knee replacement, I hobbled along. Timmy was patient. He would never let me fall. I told him how as a young man I had climbed many of the mountains in the Pacific Northwest. How I had scampered up sheer cliffs and rappelled down the same. He smiled. “You’ve told me a few of those stories, before.”
Timmy brought along a camp stove, water, fresh coffee and two cups. We carried them to the overlook. He brewed the ground beans and we sipped on the elixir as the fog off the Pacific wrapped the landscape in a soft pewter-colored petticoat. On either side of us, salal bushes grew as tall as an NBA basketball player. The fishing rocks below us gathered in the mist like some optical sleight of hand. Beards Hollow, off the north, provoked graceful illusions of wanderlust. We didn’t talk much, but gathered in our thoughts, treasures to be held close to the heart.
Later, we talked more about life, our successes and failures, the inevitable swirling of moments that can only remind one of the ocean currents that circled below us, below the igneous cliff — of wind patterns that race high above the vista that reaches ten-miles out to sea. We were at a magical place, a rendezvous of spirit and inspiration.
The coffee settled and the caffeine bolstered conversation. “Like most families, there were challenges. Thanks for your encouragements.“ That from Timmy. I thought about his words. Thought about the fact that he and Robbie had moved on, each contributing to society, to me and mine, asking nothing in return except friendship.
“Going to retire in 10 years?” I asked.
“I love teaching. Love to grab young lives and help them grow. But who knows? Life is like a Chinese cookie, that little message inside spelling out your future. Never know what you are going to get.”
I was cold up on the overlook. The fog seemed to bring in the wind, one feeding the other. But the rendezvous was warm and healing. The lighthouse broke into view, a photographer’s windfall. We sipped at the coffee, in no hurry to spirit away. The pines, contorted by the constant winds, were silhouetted in the lean light of early morning blush. Somewhere below and north of us, the big clock in Long Beach moved toward seven o’clock. One could sense the return of sun, breaking through the thick cloud cover.
Going up the steep path was harder than coming down. I struggled, but Timmy stayed close behind, as loyal as a Labrador retriever. We drove home without much being said. Laurie was up and had baked a blueberry coffeecake. I contributed a frittata. We drank more coffee and talked on, Laurie wise in her womanly knowledge. She has a steady hand and a strong mind. She too was remembering the two skinny kids who colored our busy lives.
And then he left, traveling to the big Mecca, Seattle, his other home. I felt a welling of emotion. The sun rose brightly out of the east.
