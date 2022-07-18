The majority of Pacific County is in the Willapa watershed, in which the Willapa River and Willapa Hills are the dominant elements. This LiDAR image shows a long segment of the Willapa River as it descends from the hills. It reveals not only the current course of the river, but its many historic channels looping across a valley now occupied by homes and farmland. This false-color representation shows the area as it would appear if there were no trees or other ground cover.
This LiDAR images show the sloughs and channels of a portion of the Willapa River estuary. The color has been standardized to a brown duotone, but a laser-based instrument otherwise shows how the terrain would appear if there was no vegetation.
Deep River, Grays River and Crooked Creek flow into Grays Bay from the southern Willapa Hills of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties. This false-color LiDAR image looks beneath the area’s thick vegetation to show the area’s convoluted landform.
The peninsula’s southern highlands are shown with the surrounding area as it might be inundated in a major Cascadia subduction zone tsunami. By allowing planners to see local elevations more precisely, LiDAR provides a detailed concept of where safe evacuation areas might be designated.
This illustration prepared for the Oregon Department Geology demonstrates how LiDAR can be used to find clues about the severe earthquake and tsunami of January 1700. These islands are just east of Astoria.
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries
Puget Island, a large island in the Columbia River immediately south of Cathlamet, has been extensively farmed, canaled and diked for generations. This LiDAR image shows now-filled creek and slough channels, along with a detailed look at man-made modifications.
The majority of Pacific County is in the Willapa watershed, in which the Willapa River and Willapa Hills are the dominant elements. This LiDAR image shows a long segment of the Willapa River as it descends from the hills. It reveals not only the current course of the river, but its many historic channels looping across a valley now occupied by homes and farmland. This false-color representation shows the area as it would appear if there were no trees or other ground cover.
Washington Geological Survey/Washington State DNR
This LiDAR images show the sloughs and channels of a portion of the Willapa River estuary. The color has been standardized to a brown duotone, but a laser-based instrument otherwise shows how the terrain would appear if there was no vegetation.
Washington Geological Survey/Washington State DNR
Deep River, Grays River and Crooked Creek flow into Grays Bay from the southern Willapa Hills of Pacific and Wahkiakum counties. This false-color LiDAR image looks beneath the area’s thick vegetation to show the area’s convoluted landform.
Washington Geological Survey/Washington State DNR
The peninsula’s southern highlands are shown with the surrounding area as it might be inundated in a major Cascadia subduction zone tsunami. By allowing planners to see local elevations more precisely, LiDAR provides a detailed concept of where safe evacuation areas might be designated.
Washington Geological Survey/Washington State DNR
LiDAR shows how the south end of the peninsula would look without a dense layer of trees and other plants.
Washington Geological Survey/Washington State DNR
This illustration prepared for the Oregon Department Geology demonstrates how LiDAR can be used to find clues about the severe earthquake and tsunami of January 1700. These islands are just east of Astoria.
Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries
Puget Island, a large island in the Columbia River immediately south of Cathlamet, has been extensively farmed, canaled and diked for generations. This LiDAR image shows now-filled creek and slough channels, along with a detailed look at man-made modifications.
“LiDAR (light detection and ranging) is a technology that uses light pulses to collect three-dimensional information. LiDAR data is often collected from an airplane using a laser system pointed at the ground. The system measures the amount of time it takes for the laser light pulses to reach the ground and return. Billions of these rapidly-collected measurements (points) can create extremely detailed three-dimensional models of the Earth’s surface.”
Led by Daniel Coe, graphics editor at the Washington Geological Survey in the Department of Natural Resources, the state’s LiDAR-aided efforts go a long way toward showing Washingtonians many of the complexities of the geology we live with and on.
“For geologists, LiDAR is an invaluable tool that enables them to see and study large areas of the earth’s surface, particularly in places where trees and vegetation obscure the landscape,” according to The Bare Earth.
In Pacific County, one particularly eye-catching use of LiDAR imaging is showing the high ground of the Peninsula’s southern highlands with precise elevations attuned to surrounding areas that could be flooded during a nearshore Cascadia subduction zone earthquake/tsunami event.
As explained in the The Bare Earth presentation, “Tsunamis are a potential threat in coastal regions of Washington. LiDAR gives scientists an accurate surface representation of the ground, and in combination with bathymetry data, allow models to more accurately predict where a tsunami could inundate an area. This modeling can give residents the ability to plan where to evacuate during an emergency.”
Other LiDAR images show local valleys tattooed by now nearly invisible river channels looping hither and thither in the time before human modifications endeavored to contain rivers within their banks.
It makes for a fascinating, illuminating and sometimes intimidating look at the human presence in an environment that is much larger than we ordinarily realize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.