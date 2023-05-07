Paula Saunders Reagor loves to tell the story of the agricultural scientist who saved the cranberry industry on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Reagor, manager of the gift shop at the Cranberry Museum in Long Beach, is excited to celebrate the centennial of the arrival of Daniel James Crowley.
“We are cataloguing a century of research and we are making new displays for the first time,” Reagor said.
The museum and gift shop at 2907 Pioneer Road works in conjunction with Washington State University, which used to own the facility. Staff preserve the history while promoting the product with the slogan “berry versatile.”
Items for sale, as well as cranberry sauce and other edible items, are T-shirts and health and beauty products like soaps, balms and oils that highlight the berry’s fiber, potassium and vitamin-C content.
Reagor runs the gift shop with equally enthusiastic colleagues Lori Payne, Glenda Rosa and Eva Bareis.
One of their shared duties is making ice cream. “We can hardly keep up with it!” Reagor said.
Industry leaders
Displays of old tools, including an unusual-looking set of bog boots designed for water harvesting, and a bulky separator machine, stand alongside display boards describing the contribution to Crowley and the three scientists who followed.
They were:
• Charles C. Doughty, who took over when Crowley retired in 1954 and worked on twig blight and pesticide rule changes;
• Azmi Y. Shawa, appointed in 1965, who worked on soil fertility and weed control;
• Kim Patten, who started in 1990 and whose two decade-long service included overseeing the 1993 change in ownership of the station from WSU to the Pacific Coast Cranberry Research Foundation when it was threatened with closure.
Fix for frosts
Crowley’s story is the classic one of the out-of-towner with new ideas who isn’t immediately embraced.
Peninsula cranberry farming dates back to 1872 when the soil was observed to be similar to growing operations at Cape Codd, Massachusetts. It continued through the early century, despite pest issues and a limited market.
But in 1923, cranberry growers were suffering. Frost was killing their crops and threatening their livelihoods.
Along came a 35-year-old Irish-born scientist from Washington State College (later WSU) who worked out an answer — if anyone would listen.
Reagor said Crowley remembered his physics classes, specifically when water cools it puts out latent heat.
He convinced growers that was the answer to combat the killing frosts and eventually sprinklers became commonplace in cranberry bogs.
Payne noted that growers of the 1920s had to be convinced. “It took a while for everyone to come on board,” she said. “The bogs in those days were not built with sprinklers. But once they had them, this made the frost preventable. It didn’t seem like a favorable thing to do when he first came here.”
Life of service
A yellowing document spells out in bland bureaucratic detail Daniel James Crowley’s arrival in Long Beach. He was hired by then Washington State College for $2,200 a year (plus vehicle expenses) in 1923 as a “specialist in cranberry investigations.”
Crowley was born in Ireland and had studied in Manchester, England. He served for 18 months in the U.S. Army as a first sergeant in France and Germany during World War I. Years later, during World War II he was appointed a captain in the State Guard Reserve.
His tenure at Long Beach lasted until 1954, and was characterized by remarkable community leadership, including the City Council, the School Board, president of the Kiwanis Club, commander of the American Legion Post, master of Long Beach Grange and master of the Masonic lodge, where he also served as a regional officer.
His scientific writing about weed control in the Long Beach cranberry bogs was published by the American Society for Horticultural Science in 1939.
Health benefits
Reagor is busily crafting revisions in the exhibits, including period magazines, Cowley’s infantry uniform, and the hat, gloves and other fashionable items of his wife, Ruth, who was his secretary.
She savors promoting the health properties of cranberries, which include urinary tract issues. “It is unlike anything else for a crop,” said Reagor.
Her educational mission includes dispelling the myth that cranberries grow in water like rice paddies. Instead, they generally grow in wetland areas and the fields are flooded only for harvesting. Wet harvesting began in the 1940s, but a giant comb-like device in the museum attests to the “dry” harvest methods, which are still practiced.
The museum building is set amid fields used for growing. It is open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through December, with restricted hours January through March. Admission is free.
“Everyone can come here and you don’t have to spend money,” Reagor said. “It’s a rural experience that has not changed much over the years.
“It is a nice restful place, and it is great to be meeting people from all over the world.”
• The museum will participate in the “World’s Longest Garage Sale” on Memorial Day weekend May 26 and May 27.
