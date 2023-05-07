0510 CO cran museum1.JPG

Paula Reagor enjoys her job at the Cranberry Museum and Gift Shop run by the Pacific Coast Cranberry Research Foundation at 2907 Pioneer Road, Long Beach. She loves speaking about the healthy properties of the berry. “It is my happy place!”

 Photos by PATRICK WEBB

Paula Saunders Reagor loves to tell the story of the agricultural scientist who saved the cranberry industry on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Reagor, manager of the gift shop at the Cranberry Museum in Long Beach, is excited to celebrate the centennial of the arrival of Daniel James Crowley.

0510 CO cran museum5.JPG

The Long Beach Cranberry Museum and Gift Shop.
0510 CO cran museum2.JPG

This photograph on display at the museum shows Daniel James Crowley, who came to the Long Beach Peninsula as a Washington State College scientist and whose ideas and energy saved and revitalized the industry.
0510 CO cran museum3.JPG

The gift shop at the museum on Pioneer Road includes T-shirts, pictures, food items and health products including oils and balms. The building, which has been added onto, was a shed that the cranberry operators acquired after Fort Canby was decommissioned in the 1940s.
0510 CO cran museum4.JPG

This bog boot, held by Paula Reagor, manager of the Cranberry Museum gift shop, dates to the 1940s and is one of the exhibits that tell the evolving story of the cranberry industry on the Long Beach Peninsula.

