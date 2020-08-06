Lady Junco has taken up residence again in the Hosta Hotel. She chose a different room this time, but it is still one that can easily be seen without disturbing her nest and her babies. She laid three eggs, and true to the research literature, one baby hatched and then a day later another hatched. The third egg did not hatch. It was “dumped” from the nest.
According to scientists egg dumping is not unusual. Research indicates that many birds have good reason to worry that a particular egg in their nest may not be their own. Brown-headed cowbirds, for example, lay their eggs in the nest of other birds. Moreover, some species may not hesitate to lay an egg in the nest of one of their own species. Because birds expend a lot of energy raising their young, it is in their best interest to make sure the babies they are raising are their own. Is this the explanation for the dumped egg? It is the most likely explanation. There is no evidence of a predator lurking in the Hosta Hotel or any other untoward issue.
Other breaking news comes from the ponds and wetlands. There is still a good chance to see waterfowl parading around with their fledglings. I was lucky to see two northern shoveller families each at different stages. One mother showed off her very recently hatched fledglings, while another was still shepherding her older flock around a pond. In the latter case, the fledglings ere almost as large as their mother. Mallards are the same. Some fledglings are ready to take off on their own, while others have just hatched a few days ago and are still dependent on their mother.
The Canada geese babies now look almost exactly like their parents, and they are still swimming single file between their parents. Nevertheless, they seem independent. The red-winged blackbirds have finished nesting, and don’t seem to be feeding their young any more, and what about the American coots? Well they, like the Canada geese, are now beginning to look like their parents, but some are still begging to be fed.
Another of the best pieces of breaking news is that the sooty shearwater migration is in full swing. Large black clouds of sooties are flying back and forth and can be seen almost any time during the day from our ocean beaches. They are on their way to their breeding grounds in the southern hemisphere.
Other breaking news from the nest comes from our land birds. The House finch fledglings have grown up, but still flutter their wings whenever an adult bird is nearby. They are now enjoying the bird bath along with other birds such as the House sparrows, and they are coming to the feeders. A cedar waxwing dropped by the other day to check on the berries of the mountain ash tree. I am certain it will report back to its flock that it will be a while yet before they can return to feast on the tasty orange fruit.
Young robins are out and about now searching for tasty invertebrates and fruit. Their favorites meals are earthworms, insects and snails. Their favorite fruits include hawthorn, dogwood and juniper berries. They are easily recognized by their spotted orangey breasts. Some American robins will stay with us during the winter for as long as there are food sources such as berry-producing shrubs and trees.
Lady Junco has had a rough summer, raising six babies in just a few months, even though she has had assistance from her partner. It seems certain that the best breaking news belongs to Lady Junco. It has not been that long since I first wrote about Lady the dark-eyed junco and the Hosta Hotel. She has been observed almost daily in the garden or in the area near the Hosta Hotel since then. The chances are excellent that it is our Lady Junco that returned to nest again.
