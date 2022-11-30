There is a lot going on in the birding world on the Peninsula.
Bald eagles seem to be renovating their nests or maybe even building a new one. Two different birds have been observed with sticks in their talons and carrying them off to a nest. One of the eagles observed was picking up sticks on the day of the November winter raptor count, while the other was noticed flying over the house with a stick in its talons. A few weeks ago, an adult eagle was observed sitting on a previously used nest a few years ago but not since. Was it performing an inspection to see if it would work? Is it a different pair than the previous tenants? As I watched, two juveniles flew in, landing nearby. The birds were calling back and forth for at least two hours and sporadically throughout the day as well. It seems that nesting is on the minds of the bald eagles. Other evidence is the aerial flight between two adult bald eagles soaring with each other across the blue sky that I have been seeing of late.
A week later, watching for shorebirds at Leadbetter Point, three river otters played in the slough as the tide ebbed, alternating between playing and resting on the mudflat side by side. The slough runs through the mudflats and can best be seen from the lower parking lot. Little did one of them know that danger lurked. One swam off to look for lunch. It snagged a fish which it was eating bite by bite when out of the blue a large brown bird streaked from out of nowhere to try and snatch the fish. The otter dove and surfaced again to take more bites. The eagle had missed its target. It tried several times, but the otter always outsmarted the young, inexperienced eagle. This behavior is an excellent example of an attempt at kleptoparasitism!
The other news from the field was an exciting happening. As I drove down Sandridge I noticed something white. I pulled over to see a great egret peer over the grassy edge of the slough in the Beach Baron’s field. I always see them elsewhere, but rarely on the peninsula. The next day it was foraging in the wetlands behind the recycling bins in the Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta. Ever since it has been foraging daily in the wetlands of our yard. It came in with the king tide and stayed. The king tide brings with it the power to stir up the best of ingredients for a tasty meal. The great blue heron also visited. These two species eat similar prey. The great egret prefers to feed alone and so it stays its distance from great blue herons and other species. The egret stands silently in shallow water waiting for prey. When it comes into view it uses a quick thrust of its dagger like bill to secure the prey.
Owls have been noticeable too. While not often seen, they are heard. A great horned owl has been hooting it up at the north end of the peninsula, and during a walk in the forest a barred owl flew silently though the trees. It eventually settled on a sturdy deciduous tree branch where it blended in well with its surroundings. It was almost invisible. I found it by following the antics of a single Steller’s jay and the chick-dee-dee calls of a few black-capped chickadees. There it was right in front of me staring down at us. It soon tired of keeping an eye on us. So once again it flew, slipping silently though the forest to find another resting place.
Walks in the woods, watching for bird activity and behavior in the backyard and stopping at harbors and sloughs when out for a drive can be enormously entertaining especially when a great egret or a barred owl shows up or a great horned owl calls out to attract a mate. What a joy it is to be a resident of the Long Beach Peninsula. The nature it offers is second to none. I love it here. Happy birding!
“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
