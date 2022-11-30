There is a lot going on in the birding world on the Peninsula.

Bald eagles seem to be renovating their nests or maybe even building a new one. Two different birds have been observed with sticks in their talons and carrying them off to a nest. One of the eagles observed was picking up sticks on the day of the November winter raptor count, while the other was noticed flying over the house with a stick in its talons. A few weeks ago, an adult eagle was observed sitting on a previously used nest a few years ago but not since. Was it performing an inspection to see if it would work? Is it a different pair than the previous tenants? As I watched, two juveniles flew in, landing nearby. The birds were calling back and forth for at least two hours and sporadically throughout the day as well. It seems that nesting is on the minds of the bald eagles. Other evidence is the aerial flight between two adult bald eagles soaring with each other across the blue sky that I have been seeing of late.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.