By mid-April you may have noticed a few birds carrying large sticks, grass, small twigs, feathers, or string in their beaks. This, of course, signifies that nest building for some species has begun.
One of our earliest nesters is the great horned owl. Nesting begins in late January or February. Males start looking for the nesting site in winter which is a nest that another species such as a raptor or a bird that builds large nests of sticks and was used previously. Great horned owls are equipped with a bill that doesn’t work well for nest building so they are unable to build their own. Thus, popular choices for nesting are the previously used nests of species such as the red-tail hawk, common raven, American crow, etc. Usually, the adopted nest is a large stick-based nest placed in a tree, but great horned owls will also nest on made-made platforms, in building structures, caves and on ledges.
Great horned owls in most cases now have nestlings. The family I have observed this past week had three owlets. They were relatively large fluffy white cuties. Their eyes were big and very alert for such young fledglings. Being careful not to disturb them and their mama was primary and always is for me when photographing birds. I used a 500 mm lens so that I could keep my distance and not upset the beautiful owl family. I have been watching one other great horned owl nest from a far. As of the second last week in April the female was sticking to the nest. I am sure she had nestlings, but I didn’t see them. It was a cold and slightly windy day, so I think her motherly duties were primary.
Another one of earliest nesting species is our national emblem, the spectacular bald eagle. It builds the largest bird nest in North America. It is generally four to five feet in diameter and four feet deep. Both parents are nest builders. The pair renovate every year, so the nest has the potential to be even larger than the usual size at some point in time. There are records on nest sizes that attest to this. Nest sites are usually in forested areas close to water or other sites that have an association with major waterways, reservoirs, lakes, and marine environments. Placement of the nest is generally close to the trunk and high up in the tree. Bald eagles have one brood and lay one to three eggs. A successful nesting pair will likely return to the same nest year after year. We see this first-hand right here on the Long Beach Peninsula. They typically begin egg laying anywhere from mid-April through May.
Other species beginning the nesting process in earnest since mid-April that I noticed include the red-tailed hawk, house sparrow, and American crow. Both were already carrying nesting material to their chosen site. While some red-tails were still building their stick nest, others were already finished either with new construction or renovating an old abode and were now sitting on their nest.
House sparrows will make a nest almost anywhere. Its preference is for holes or cavities in man-made structures such eaves, walls, signs, utility poles, light poles, and nest boxes. A few weeks ago, I noticed a male house sparrow flying into the bottom of a nest occupied by a great horned owl. The house sparrow was nesting there too. Apparently, according to scientists this is not unusual behavior. As far as I can tell, it is the male that gathers the material and takes it to the chosen site. Both parents feed the young.
American crows have also been gearing up for domesticity since mid-April. I have been watching a pair land in the trees, break off a branch and fly off with it to set up housekeeping.
Lady Junco is on job again this year. She is already laying eggs and as of today has four in her comfy room at the Hosta Hotel, but her story will be the subject of another article. So, watch this space!
Spring is a very exciting time, but the birds who start the nesting process in mid to late winter can provide us with a feeling of renewal, hope and excitement at the newness of life that is about to descend on the landscape around us. May will be a time that brings even more joy. Nesting begins, then, in earnest. Happy birding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.