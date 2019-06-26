PENINSULA — The photos in this article illustrate the different types of homes that our feathered friends of the Long Beach Peninsula and the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge use.
Home to a bird can be different depending on the species. Some birds are communal nesters so they prefer condos where they live close to their neighbors, but most birds like a single detached house on acreage!
The double-crested cormorants of our area are loving the condo space provided by the Astoria-Megler Bridge, while the pelagic cormorants prefer the rocky cliffs at Cape D.
Purple martins have certainly taken to their new digs in the Ilwaco harbor. Perhaps we could call their homes townhouses which are defined as two homes side-by-side. They can be seen on the posts as you enter the road that runs along the harbor itself.
The great blue heron also enjoys condo living. Its large bulky stick nests are constructed in a heronry or heron rookery, which is a breeding colony typically in a group of trees.
Included among the birds that enjoy single detached homes are the bald eagle; tree, violet-green and barn swallows; the American robin; chickadees and woodpeckers. Some of the single-detached type are bird-made, while others are manmade!
”Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available at the Chinook Observer, Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Center.
