One of the advantages of doing specific bird surveys such as the Winter Raptor Survey is that along the way other species are seen as well. The least sandpiper is no exception. I generally see a few at a time foraging with a flock of other shorebirds. The least sandpiper is easily recognized. It is a relatively common spring migrant in our area. Its greenish-yellow legs, small size and its bill which is rather thin, dark, and short with a slight droop are all excellent field marks.
My experience a few weeks ago was quite different than the usual few in a flock of other shorebirds. In the middle of counting bald eagles on the beach a flock of several hundred small peeps flew in, landed on or near the thin wrack line, that had been left behind by the tide. Their goal appeared to be to take up roosting. Perhaps they had been flying for some time and needed a break!
An exciting scene was beginning to unfold. The immediate thought that came to mind was, “what species is this”? All of the field marks mentioned above were visible. In addition, the shorebirds’ bodies were small and round and their wings were pointed and short. The conclusion was, “these are least sandpipers!”
Some of the shorebirds flew to the ocean’s edge to probe for such tasty treats as in-sects and other invertebrates. Among their favorites are water fleas, midges and flies. Least sandpipers don’t run like the sanderling or dart and run like the western sandpiper when feeding. Instead, they prefer to mosey, probing in the damp sand or mudflats as they wander. Females apparently have slightly longer bills than their male counterparts. This means they can probe for deeper prey when feeding. As with most shorebirds, least sandpipers feed on other things as well, to supplement their diet, especially during the breeding season. Seeds from some marsh plants are one of the supplements they choose to add to their menu, according to Cornell Ornithological Lab.
Having counted all the raptors in view. This was the time for a short break to watch, identify and photograph these tiny peeps. They tried to huddle together. Some birds were jostling one another as they tried to make space for themselves, even as they rested. The car was used as a blind to photograph them and leave them undisturbed.
At six inches in length, they are indeed the smallest shorebirds in the world. You can see them here on our beaches and in harbor settings such as Nahcotta where they frequently roost, but in very, small numbers, on or near the oyster shells. The Port of Ilwaco is also home to small flocks of least sandpipers. Look for them on the mudflats at low tide.
It is a treat to see these tiny creatures. Keep an eye out for a shorebird that tends to mosey rather than run or hurry to probe for its meal. Look carefully at the flocks of shorebirds that roost and forage on the beach. There could be two or three of the smallest shorebirds in the world among them!
”Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from the Chinook Observer, Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
