I pulled up a chair to see what excitement the November “king tides” would bring. They did not disappoint! A ribbon of water snaked its way inland from the bay up the path that was visible and walkable a few days before.
A pair of mallards swam up this new stream as if daring the bald eagle perched high on the tippy top of a spruce nearby to come and get lunch! They were wary and keeping an eye on it. I kept an eye on the eagle too. I could feel the tension and excitement the eagle must have felt as it waited for the right moment to swoop down when the mallards least expected it. Good news though! The mallards took a right turn into the thick, tall grass of the wetland, so the eagle lost interest.
Another eagle soon joined the other on the spruce tree branch that was being used as an observation platform. A small flock of ring-necked ducks were the next subject of interest, but they quickly realized that they might become lunch. They took off in a cloud of feathers for a safer haven. Harassment by two bald eagles was not in the cards that day.
A drive down the road came next on the agenda to see whether anything was happening elsewhere where the king tide had rolled on in. The day was windy, too. Eight great blue herons were hunkered down in a tide-soaked field foraging for the “goodies” that rise to the surface when fields flood. Eight killdeer were also hunkered down in the field on the slightly higher dry spots, where they picked away at the surface of the water for a pre-Thanksgiving feast!
Water birds, shorebirds and raptors come out in force during the king tides. That day was no exception. Bald eagles, two red-tailed hawks, and a northern harrier all put in an appearance. They were ready for easy pickin’s. However, when I was on the watch, the raptors were all outsmarted by the ducks and shorebirds, but there was always excitement and anticipation in the air. The question was always, “Well, what will happen next?”
There are still six more chances to observe bird behavior during a king tide. Three days in December and three in January 2020. The highest tides in December occur on the day before Christmas and on Christmas day! The high tide antics will be like opening a Christmas present. It will be a gift from the birds.
The November “king tides” were worth the wait and I know that the December tides will be, too. They will provide a glimpse of bird behavior at its best!
