Last week I wrote about, my most recent birding adventure which included birding the entire peninsula in one day. I birded the beach, the refuge, fields, wetlands, and each beach approach. It was a day of looking up and as well as looking everywhere else! Bald eagles were seen performing their courtship ritual as they flew in unison high in the air locking their talons then making a free fall towards the ground. After the tumble through the air, they unlocked their talons, and they flew back up into the sky. What a sight to see! Looking up also revealed western gulls and hybrid gulls flying high. Shorebirds flocks wheeled in unison over the ocean and then landed on the sandy beach or mudflats of Willapa Bay to rest and feed.

More specifically, the shorebirds that were seen, and can still be seen in the greatest numbers are dunlin. Black-bellied plover are most abundant on the most northern of our beaches. Least sandpipers were also numerous. Most were resting near the wrack line. Relatively large flocks were seen anywhere from the Ocean Park approach to the lighthouse just past the Oysterville approach.

