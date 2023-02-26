Last week I wrote about, my most recent birding adventure which included birding the entire peninsula in one day. I birded the beach, the refuge, fields, wetlands, and each beach approach. It was a day of looking up and as well as looking everywhere else! Bald eagles were seen performing their courtship ritual as they flew in unison high in the air locking their talons then making a free fall towards the ground. After the tumble through the air, they unlocked their talons, and they flew back up into the sky. What a sight to see! Looking up also revealed western gulls and hybrid gulls flying high. Shorebirds flocks wheeled in unison over the ocean and then landed on the sandy beach or mudflats of Willapa Bay to rest and feed.
More specifically, the shorebirds that were seen, and can still be seen in the greatest numbers are dunlin. Black-bellied plover are most abundant on the most northern of our beaches. Least sandpipers were also numerous. Most were resting near the wrack line. Relatively large flocks were seen anywhere from the Ocean Park approach to the lighthouse just past the Oysterville approach.
Semipalmated plover were doing their run, stop, poke in the sand or mudflat for their lunch and run again. The edge of the dunes is also a good place to look for birds. Red-wing blackbirds were foraging for seeds that day and a northern harrier cruised along over the dune grasses searching for small mammals. There was even a small flock of rock pigeons feeding along the edge of the dunes.
Gulls were few and far between on the ocean beaches except at the beach approaches. At the Ocean Park beach approach, for example, there are always large numbers of ring-billed gulls, and a few hybrid gulls, western gulls, and glaucous-winged gulls. Sanderling were seen as well. American crows and common ravens are usually seen at most of the beach approaches.
The north and south entrances to Leadbetter were worthwhile spots for seeing waterfowl, shorebirds, herons, and eagles. While most of the ducks have left the bay area, some green-winged teal, mallards, northern pintails, and American wigeon were still feeding in the bay. Bald eagles sat on the mudflats as usual, just waiting for the right moment to snag its lunch or dinner. Look for bald eagles perched in the trees along the shoreline. They too are on the hunt for their next meal. Great blue herons frequent the mudflats. They were engaged in their usual stalking behavior as they searched for prey. Shorebirds were plentiful at both entrances to Leadbetter. Both dunlin and sanderling were seen. A few greater yellowlegs and black-bellied plover were also on the mudflats. The best time to bird at Leadbetter is when the tide is coming in. As it rolls in it pushes the shorebirds and ducks closer to shore where they can be seen and identified more easily.
The fields and wetlands of the Peninsula always provide a good birding experience. American robins, Canada geese, cackling geese, dunlin, killdeer, green-winged teal, mallards and American wigeon were seen on the trip and are usuals most days. Red-tailed hawks, northern harriers and American kestrels are a good bet, too. They were seen sitting in trees or flying over the fields. The Eurasian collared-dove, California scrub-jay, Steller’s jay, golden-crowned sparrows, Anna’s hummingbird, and even a black phoebe was observed along the roadways either sitting in shrubs, bushes, or trees or on power lines. At lease one red-shouldered hawk is being reported these days along with the brambling. Excellent sightings to be sure!
Birding on the Peninsula is one my favorite things to do. The species I saw on my Peninsula loop can usually be seen. Timing can be important. Consider the tide, for example. Raptors seem to be seen most easily when on the hunt either early in the day and at the end of the day. Now is a good time to look for shorebirds on the ocean beaches. There are huge carpets of dunlin resting on the sandy beach near the shore, for example, and sanderlings are running in and out with the waves. Make time for birding on the Long Beach Peninsula. You will have one of the best experiences of your life. Happy birding!
