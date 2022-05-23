Marbled godwits are uncommon but usually seen especially during spring and fall migration.Their distinctive brown and cinnamon plumage makes them a conspicuous species. Look for them on our mudflats and ocean beaches.
Western meadowlarks have a bubbly, melodious song. Look for them on fenceposts or perched on small shrubs singing conspicuously.
MADELINE KALBACH
It is always a pleasure to hear a black-capped chickadee when it calls its name chick-a-dee-dee or sings its loud clear whistle that sounds like bee-bee or bee-bee-be.
MADELINE KALBACH
The Lincoln’s sparrow is a skulker. It tends to stay in dense cover whenever possible. I have seen it at Tarlatt and in the yard foraging for insects or seeds.
MADELINE KALBACH
Willets are only seen occasionally on our beaches and mudflats. It is a cool bird to see. So be on the lookout for it. It wears a bold black and white wing pattern.
MADELINE KALBACH
Marbled godwits are uncommon but usually seen especially during spring and fall migration.Their distinctive brown and cinnamon plumage makes them a conspicuous species. Look for them on our mudflats and ocean beaches.
MADELINE KALBACH
A favorite of mine is the bald eagle. It is majestic in flight. It has the largest stick nest of all raptors. Scientists have found that it can weigh up to two tons.
MADELINE KALBACH
Western tanagers eat berries in the nonbreeding season. They forage for insects when they have a family to feed. Like most nestlings, protein is must for growth and energy.
MADELINE KALBACH
The white-crowned sparrow is one our most common sparrows in spring and summer.
MADELINE KALBACH
Townsend’s warbler is a common spring migrant.
MADELINE KALBACH
The yellow-rumped warbler or “butter butt” — this is a male — is fairly common on the peninsula and is a nesting species.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.