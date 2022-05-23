Spring is arguably one of the best times of the year. Plants and trees green up, birds begin to sing and the weather warms.

We haven’t seen some of our bird friends for a while. Our full-time residents will still be with us but will be a little more visible as they begin to sing and make nests.

This photo essay is meant to remind us of who we might see in our gardens, parks, golf courses, yards, on the refuge and in other areas of the Peninsula.

Spring is magical. New life begins. Happy birding!

