I was walking in a mixed forest of conifers and budding deciduous trees. There was the occasional open area in the woodland and a grassy road ran through it. On either side of the grassy roadway was fairly dense brush— a perfect hiding place for birds, especially game birds. It was spring, and as I walked I could hear an enthusiastic drumming that seemed to come from just around the corner, and indeed it was!
As I rounded the bend, there in front of me was a ruffed grouse displaying for all its worth. The ruffed grouse is the only species of grouse that does not display “vocally.” “It relies entirely on a non-vocal acoustic display known as drumming,” according to Wikipedia.
I remember when I first began birding, the ruffed grouse was one of the birds I always looked for. It took many years before I heard the wonderful air drumming of a ruffed grouse. It happened a week after I was fitted with a hearing aid in my right ear. It was thrilling to finally hear the signature drumming of this elusive bird.
According to the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, drumming happens when “the bird rotates its wings forward and backward, air rushes in beneath the wings creating a miniature vacuum that generates a deep, thumping sound wave.”
The ruffed grouse has a long tail with the dark band near the tip. Its other major identifying characteristic is dark barring on its flanks.
As I have described earlier, it is a bird of the forest. Generally, wetlands and underbrush are also in the area. It is a secretive bird, but once you hear its drumming if you quietly watch the clearing and the dense, shrubby edges, you may see it as it wanders out into the clearing. Patience and stillness are the watchwords!
Overall, game birds are chicken-like ground birds. The ruffed grouse is no exception. It gets its name from the tufts of black feathers on its neck. Overall, it can be reddish brown, grayish brown or a tawny brown and has a short crest atop its head. Ruffed grouse feast on berries, seeds, fresh spring buds, leaves and seeds. Look for them in the winter at the top of small bare deciduous trees or shrubs feasting on the tender buds. Its favorites are aspen and willow.
One of the signature moves of the ruffed grouse is an explosive burst of wing beats when flushed. This phenomenon occurred on my friend Stew’s property just last week. As he worked away in his garage, he heard loud, rapid, wing beats and then a crashing sound. Upon investigation, he found a ruffed grouse lying on the ground next to the side of the house. It did not hit a window. Something had flushed the bird. It appears that it was only able to fly in the direction of the house to get away from the predator. It is a mystery as to what or who the predator or scaremonger was.
The ruffed grouse is an uncommon, permanent resident on the Peninsula, but overall in Pacific County it is considered hard to find, but usually seen annually. This winter when you are out for a drive in the country check out the roadsides or when walking in the woods look carefully in the open areas perhaps you will see this beautiful game bird, the ruffed grouse.
”Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from the Chinook Observer, Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
