Last week we looked at the world of hawks, vultures, eagles, and their relatives. This week’s focus is on falcons which are also birds of prey. We see three species of falcon on the Long Beach Peninsula. They are the American kestrel, merlin, and peregrine falcon. All three are designated as uncommon, which means present but not always seen. One other, the gyrfalcon has been seen in fall and winter, but rarely.

Prior to 2012 falcons were included with hawks, eagles, harriers, kites, and osprey. In 2012 they were reclassified and separated from other birds of prey. This decision was based on scientific DNA sequencing (Wheeler, 2017).

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

