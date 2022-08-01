The peregrine falcon has been deemed the fastest animal on the planet. It dives at its prey from high in the sky at speeds of up to 200 mph. Scientists call this type of dive a “stoop.” Note the long, narrow pointed, wings and its prominent moustache.
Peregrine falcons will capture birds of various sizes including ducks, pigeons, shorebirds and grouse. Look for the peregrine on the beach. It is usually perched on a log or mound of beach sand. The bird in this photo has been banded by a scientist.
This beautiful, petite falcon has two hunting methods. One is the perch-and-watch method from a snag, high wire, or pole. The second is hovering like a helicopter. It hovers with its wings beating rapidly from 20 to 30 feet above ground. It swoops down at very high speeds from this position to snatch and grab its prey. Its favorites are grasshoppers, and other large insects, but it also enjoys rodents and birds.
The American kestrel is our smallest falcon. It has thin, point wings and a long tail. The male has bluish-gray wings, two dark facial stripes and a chestnut or rufous colored back. The female is more uniformly rufous on her upperparts and tail.
This beautiful, petite falcon has two hunting methods. One is the perch-and-watch method from a snag, high wire, or pole. The second is hovering like a helicopter. It hovers with its wings beating rapidly from 20 to 30 feet above ground. It swoops down at very high speeds from this position to snatch and grab its prey. Its favorites are grasshoppers, and other large insects, but it also enjoys rodents and birds.
The merlin is a small, fast-flying falcon. Like other falcons it uses its long, thin, toes to grab small birds in mid-air. It has a preference for snagging small birds such as sparrows in mid-air. At ten inches in size it is slightly larger than the American kestrel by about one inch.
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
MADELINE KALBACH
Last week we looked at the world of hawks, vultures, eagles, and their relatives. This week’s focus is on falcons which are also birds of prey. We see three species of falcon on the Long Beach Peninsula. They are the American kestrel, merlin, and peregrine falcon. All three are designated as uncommon, which means present but not always seen. One other, the gyrfalcon has been seen in fall and winter, but rarely.
Prior to 2012 falcons were included with hawks, eagles, harriers, kites, and osprey. In 2012 they were reclassified and separated from other birds of prey. This decision was based on scientific DNA sequencing (Wheeler, 2017).
Falcons are distinguished from hawks by their long, narrow, pointed wings which are bent back at the wrist when in flight. All falcons have a pointed tooth or hook at the end of upper beak and a notch on the lower one. This feature assists with its behavior of killing its prey immediately by severing the neck. Scientists suggest that falcons are more humane in dealing with their prey than other birds of prey.
In keeping with last week’s article, here are a few photos and interesting facts to enrich your sightings of these birds of prey that like hawks, are also highly skilled hunters.
“Common Birds of the Long BeachPeninsula,” by Kalbach andStauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
