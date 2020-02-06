It all began when the rustic bunting came to town a few months ago. A tiny songbird belonging to the warbler family was one of its companions at Cape D, along with red-breasted nuthatches and chestnut-backed chickadees.
Since then, I have been seeing the Townsend’s warbler everywhere, and so have other birders. Most people who were looking for the rustic bunting remarked that they had never seen so many Townsend’s warblers. Large flocks are now being noticed elsewhere on the Peninsula. There definitely seem to be more Townsend’s warblers in our area this year compared to other recent years. The Townsend’s is considered to be uncommon in fall and winter in Pacific County, and on the Long Beach Peninsula. This winter it appears to be common. The Townsend’s warbler winters on the West Coast, Mexico and Central America.
Small flocks and/or single birds are beginning to show up at backyard feeders. Their food preference is meal worms, suet and peanut butter, all high energy foods that will help them through the winter. Otherwise, the Townsend’s gleans for insects and larvae in the dense foliage of conifers. Although it prefers conifers, it will forage in deciduous trees and shrubs, according to the Cornell Laboratory.
In my yard, these tiny warblers have been decorating the conifers for a few weeks now, hanging from branches as they glean them for tasty snacks. They are quite entertaining as they dig and delve between the needles of the spruce and other conifers. I await their antics at our suet feeders. I just know they will enjoy the lunch we have provided. How can they resist good, insect laden suet?
This tiny little warbler is dubbed by scientists as aggressive because it tends to compete with other warblers. Its favorite target is the hermit warbler, which is a bit of a look-a-like. Sibley (2014) indicates that the Townsend’s hybridizes with it and with the black-throated green warbler where their ranges overlap. The Cornell Research Lab indicates that the more aggressive Townsend’s is displacing the hermit warbler.
The Townsend’s warbler has a brilliant yellow face with black auriculars, that is, the circle of feathers that surround the opening of a bird’s ear (Sibley, 2014), yellow breast, black steaks on its flanks, and white wing bars. It is a most strikingly, beautiful bird!
They are not always easily seen well during the breeding season because they nest and forage so high in coniferous and in mixed forests. However, they are easier to see when they are on migration and in winter, because they will forage in almost any area that is well-vegetated, the Cornell Lab says. I have even seen them foraging on the ground in the yard.
This winter seems to hold a bonanza for birders and anyone interested in birds that lives in or visits our area. Rarities are showing up and the king tides are bringing in Wilson’s snipe, peregrine falcons, numerous species of waterfowl including a Eurasian wigeon in the Oysterville wetland. And of course, winter brought us the tiniest, most beautiful and delightful Townsend’s warbler! I hope you are lucky enough to see one!
”Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from the Chinook Observer, Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
