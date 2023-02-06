The other day I went birding at three harbors, namely, Chinook, Ilwaco and Nahcotta harbors. It was an excellent birding day. The harbors abounded with birds that day. Some were close enough for photos and a good look!

All three harbors produced a belted kingfisher that was either resting on a piling or hovering high above the water in search of a small fish. Buffleheads were also seen at each of the harbors. Most of the birds were females. The female bufflehead has an oval white cheek patch behind its eye on a dark brown head, while the male sports a large triangular white patch on the head. Buffleheads dive for their prey which includes insects when in fresh water and mollusks and crustaceans when in salt water.

