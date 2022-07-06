Planting flowers makes for an easy bird buffet that can last all through the winter months. Seeds ripen, and some flowers such as the fuchsia will even continue to provide nectar and a few insects well into the fall. We have pots of deep, pink, fuchsias on the deck. At least one plant at a time seems to continue putting out blooms long after the heat of summer has passed. The beauty of these and other perennials is that with a little care they will come back year after year. The Anna’s hummingbird is with us in every season, and fuchsias are one its favorite restaurants! The fuchsias along with hummingbird feeders keeps this bird well-nourished during our colder months.
Seed eaters such as the American goldfinch, dark-eyed junco, spotted towhee, crossbills, and our native white-crowned and golden-crowned sparrows will be attracted to gardens by sunflowers, zinnias, and marigolds. The seeds produced by these annuals will help to increase the winter buffet offerings for the birds. The black-capped chickadee mainly eats seeds in the winter so it will also benefit.
Native plants such as kinnikinnick, fireweed, evening primrose, and Solomon’s seal also add value to the buffet and increase the diversity of gardens. Fireweed, for example, with its hot-pink flowers is attractive and loved by hummingbirds, and columbine attracts butterflies and hummingbirds. Kinnikinnick’s red berries make an attractive meal choice for some species.
Fruit bearing shrubs are always an excellent yard or garden addition. Some birds such as cedar waxwings, robins, varied thrush, and the western tanager, prefer a diet that includes fruit. Oregon grape with its bright yellow flowers eventually produces blue fruit that is loved by the birds. Spotted towhees, white crowned and golden-crowned sparrows will also forage for fruit or berries. Salal and huckleberries are also a favorite of birds. Sapsuckers, downy woodpeckers, the hermit thrush, and chestnut-backed chickadees often eat fruit or berries in our colder months. Each of these species, except for the hermit thrush, also feasts on seeds and insects, especially in winter. Other excellent berry or fruit bearing plants include salmon berry, thimble berry and red elderberry.
Conifer and deciduous trees are important garden additions. They provide shade, nesting spots and produce seeds that some species love. Pine siskins, and crossbills are especially fond of conifer seeds. Pine siskins and American goldfinch enjoy the seeds of alder and birch and can often be seen hanging upside down from the cone-like seeds.
Beds of flowers no matter what size, large or small, will benefit the birds and other wildlife. Even container gardens will benefit wildlife. Planting trees, shrubs or vines that produce either seeds, berries or fruit are excellent as well. Leaving plants remain standing will add a new feature to bird feeding. Interesting behavior will be yours to enjoy, and it provides a good food source in winter for the birds and other wildlife. Feeders plus a garden buffet is guaranteed to bring enjoyment and treat your eyes to some fascinating behavior. Birds and blooms make for happy birding during fall migration and during the winter months.
Happy birding!
