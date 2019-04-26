ILWACO — The 27th Annual Black Lake Fishing Derby will be held on April 27, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
This event is entirely funded by generous sponsorships and donations from community members and local businesses. The event includes free crafts tent, free pancake breakfast, juice, hot dogs and more.
Registration is at 7 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m., fish weigh-in at 9:45 a.m., and prize awards at 10:30 a.m. Then hang around for the hot dog and chips lunch. This is a fun event for families.
Visit www.ilwaco-wa.gov or contact City of Ilwaco at 360-642-3145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.