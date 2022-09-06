Blaize Riley-Winner

Blaize Riley is the winner of this year’s Tsunami Run.

Fourteen-year-old Blaize Riley won the Seventh Annual 2.8K Surfside Run in 15:09 minutes.

Anastasia Ripley was second, coming in at 17:14 and Celine Edmunds was third at 17:43. Six-year-old Jax Hanson was second in the 14 and under group at 22:28.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.