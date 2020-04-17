LONG BEACH PENINSULA — In mid-March, Gov. Jay Inslee closed schools and many businesses, banned large gatherings and asked people to stay home when at all possible in an attempt to slow the spread of covid-19.
Since then, about 500 people in Washington have died from the disease, out of more than 10,000 confirmed cases. Americans have filed more than 22 million initial unemployment claims over the past four weeks, a record-setting number with no historical equal.
In Pacific County, dozens of local restaurants have closed, while others have shifted to take out only. Pacific County set up mobile testing sites to try and track the disease. And a team of 35 or so quilters and sewers are working to make sure every person who needs one can have a cloth mask when they go out in public. Food banks are reporting people stopping and donating food and locals in the area have arranged to adopt senior students to help them be celebrated despite not having graduation ceremonies.
In an April 16 interview with Pacific County Public Health Officer Steven Krager, he said it is still not clear when businesses will begin to reopen. But even when it happens, it will be with enhanced precautions to avoid seeing another spike in covid-19 cases.
Here are some images from our communities as they have moved together through the covid-19 pandemic: Heroic healthcare workers, volunteers making face masks to keep others safe, residents keeping themselves and our communities out of harm’s way.
Even the momentous events eventually fade away into history, but it’s certain this coronavirus pandemic will be long remembered. It’s up to each of us to ensure it’s recalled as a bad time that we survived, in which we came together as neighbors and came out stronger.
