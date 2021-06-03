Back in the 1990s, when I lived with Gwen Newton in the wild west village of Oysterville, Washington — shoot-outs regularly scheduled on main street, just like in Oatman, Arizona — about once a year she decided it was time to drive down to southern Nevada to meet up with her brother Gordon to wrangle slot machines in Laughlin. I went along to drive, organize the tour schedule, and lie in the sun.
Gordon and Gwen were children of the Depression, barefoot and all, who’d toughed out their youth on Granddad’s Iowa farm, did their duty in World War II (Gordon in the Navy, Gwen in the U. S. Public Health Service), and came home to make their successful careers in vastly different fields, he as a farmer, she as a physician.
As retirement rolled around they were drawn to the bright lights and tinkling bells of southern Nevada. Widowed Gordon was tired of cooking for himself and Gwen was always ready to see what was on the other side of the mountain.
(That could be thrilling, as in the time north of Winnemucca when an Air Force jet flying low and fast boomed out of the hills toward us, then past us … .)
Gordon had patronized Don Laughlin’s funny little casino which squatted there on the west bank of the Colorado River, beclouded in cigarette smoke as racket reverberated off every hard surface, and people coagulated around blackjack tables. Don had a gaming license and from that one piece of paper over a handful of years burst a boom town.
Laughlin soon sprouted skyscrapers and casinos. The prey they angled for flooded north from Phoenix, over that contorted and treacherous two-lane blue highway with all the little white crosses by the wayside. All those retirees down there with all that money and all that time on their hands …
One year when we pulled into town there was a new casino: Harrah’s. They had a huge parking lot and our small class-B Chinook van was welcomed to overnight there amidst its fellows. Their restaurant was good — heuvos rancheros for breakfast! — the bathrooms were clean, and it was a beautiful building. Mexican tile, Saltillo floors, the Colorado River out the window.
But the thing I loved best were the paintings on the walls.
The builders had brought a gentleman from Mexico to go through the public spaces of this lovely white building painting flowers and birds on pillars and walls. His work was lively and free and oh-so-beautiful. Harrah’s had the grace to post signs telling us that, yes, we could take pictures inside the building.
One year Gwen and I chatted with the security officer about all this — he would remember us from one year to the next.
And as Gwen got deeper into the combat with the nickel poker machines — she loved to see if she could outsmart them, and occasionally she did, explaining to me all the while how she thought out the process — I would eventually get bored, go get a marguerita, and take the elevator down to the swimming pool where it was February and no one else was there. I’d wander out toward the river, drag a lounge chair down to the beach, and snooze in the desert’s sun and silence.
It was lovely.
And as we pulled out of the parking lot several days later, we exited beneath an arch that wished us “Via con Dios.”
Blessings on Harrah’s.
