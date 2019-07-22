ILWACO — Long Beach Peninsula actress Rose Power plays the mysterious medium Madame Arcati who conducts a seance and gazes into her crystal ball in the Peninsula Players’ production of “Blithe Spirit.” The production of Noel Coward’s comedy is at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco. Concluding shows are 7 p.m. July 26 and 27; and 2 p.m. July 28. Tickets $10, in advance from Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and the Old Towne Cafe in Ilwaco, or at the door. For details, log on to www.peninsula-players.com