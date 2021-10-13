LONG BEACH — Author Jan Bono promises she won’t rest on her laurels.
Having completed a six-part cozy mystery series, she is embarking on two new ventures.
“Someone asked if I was going to continue writing,” she said. “A writer cannot not write!”
Next will be a compilation of women’s fantasies of disposing of their husbands or boyfriends, then a fictionalized version of her real-life encounter with an incarcerated criminal who was later suspected of being a serial killer.
As ideas mull in her mind, she is happy to celebrate publication of “Tsunami Warning,” the sixth in her series of amateur sleuth tales set in a Southwest Washington beach community modeled on Long Beach.
Life rich in stories
Bono laughed as she recalled as a 7-year-old trading ghost stories with a cousin and asking Santa for a blackboard and chalk. Her family knew she would become a teacher and storyteller. “I got to have both careers,” she said.
Bono taught for 30 years, first in elementary grades then middle and high school, teaching English and history. She wrote humor columns for the Chinook Observer, which earned her top awards from the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association, and had a romance piece published in a national magazine.
When she retired from the Ilwaco schools in 2006, she embarked on her second “career” and can claim 15 books, as well as plays and more magazine pieces. She chronicled her life changes in “Back From Obesity: My 252-pound Weight-Loss Journey” and is proud to be one of the five most prolific contributors to the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” feel-good series. Her newspaper columns feature in book compilations, as do classroom anecdotes.
“Fisher Girl, Fisher Wife, Fisher Poet” was her third collection of poems, all 31 drawn from her experiences with relatives who took her fishing and her years married to a commercial fishing deckhand. She performed some online at the FisherPoets Gathering in Astoria. Two other poetry collections feature romantic illusions and dubious bar patrons.
A recent “achievement” that Bono savors was being mentioned in bestselling author J.A. Jance’s blog. Jance, who once lived in tiny Pe Ell, Wash, and sold insurance, writes detective fiction series featuring characters in Seattle and Arizona. Bono admires her work so much that her car’s vanity license plate is “BEAU,” named for Seattle detective J.P. Beaumont, Vance’s stud-muffin lead character. (It’s also the first syllable of her last name.)
Sequels in the future?
In 2012, Coast Weekend hosted a contest where writers were invited to submit chapters for a mystery. Bono won and the success inspired her cozy book series. The genre requires an amateur detective to solve small-town crimes with the help of law enforcement. They must be free from bad language, sex and violence; inevitably most are humorous with quirky characters. “I have not written anything that my students couldn’t read,” she said.
Bono’s lead character is her alter ego, Sylvia Avery, a 50-something woman whose adventures bring her into contact with geriatric belly dancers and oystermen battling over environmental rules. “She gets to have all the fun that I never had,” she laughed.
Replying to a Q&A for the blog of her publisher Gorham Printing in Centralia, she wrote, “I got so used to hearing my characters talk to me when I was at the keyboard, that it’s rather sad that they won’t be having anything more to say that I’ll quickly commit to print.
“Some readers have already asked if there will be a sequel somewhere down the line, and I haven’t ruled that out. I have a few other ‘stand-alone’ books I want to write, but I kind of like the idea of revisiting them in five or so years to find out what they are up to.”
She delights in knowing North Coast readers will recognize locations. Ilwaco became Unity, a name that was once used. Long Beach, which she calls Tinkerstown, was Tinkerville for many years. Oysterville is Willoopah, and moved across the bay.
Literary legacy
The pandemic shutdowns have proved a mixed blessing. Being confined to home enabled Bono uninterrupted time to write “Oyster Spat” and Tsunami Warning,” the final two titles in the cozy series, plus her fishing poetry book. But the continued cancellations of many indoor events like holiday bazaars this fall has put a crimp in sales, a process in which she is very hands-on. She sells out of her garage and even “makes deliveries” if buyers are reasonably close to her hometown.
Her next project is based on a long-running gag with her late mother, “is there room the backyard for one more body?” After that is completed, Bono has realized her serious crime book will be a different challenge. While she will still rough out her usual detailed synopsis for each chapter, all her prior writing, except for a handful of chapters in the cozy series, has been written in the first-person with much humor.
But the reward will be the same. “I don’t have children. If I am going to leave a legacy at all, I will leave my name on the cover of a book.”
“And I like the feedback,” she added. “I just have a desire to tell stories and entertain people.”
And her favorite? “I always think the last thing I have written is the best thing I have done.”
