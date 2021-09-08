OCEAN PARK — Joe Paliani has written a book — and there is a lot of him in it.
The fictional tale features a mature couple who battle a developer who wants to seize their property and bring “prosperity” to their paradise in Washington state.
“The Hounds of Heaven” is the first book by Paliani, but not his first creative writing. He has written plays and many letters to the Chinook Observer.
Paliani retired from California to the Long Beach Peninsula in 2003. He and Charlotte, his wife of 33 years, live in a colorfully adorned spacious but cosy home in Ocean Park. It’s decorated with prints of French artist Chagall, a favorite of Charlotte, whose father was an artist.
Paliani, 83, is a member of the Peninsula Players, having directed, produced and acted in plays with the troupe for 12 years. He served on its board and produced the one-act play festival at the River City Playhouse in Ilwaco for five years. Of his 21 plays, seven have been performed there.
Threats to a way of life
“The Hounds of Heaven” tells of villagers who unite to battle a developer who wants to dam the river flowing through their valley, seize their land through eminent domain, and build homes, hospitals and libraries.
It chronicles their attempts to prevent this using a simple argument: they want things to remain the way they are. Central to the struggle is the fate of native salmon, often acknowledged as crucial to the well-being of the Pacific Northwest. Paliani said the book’s fictional threat parallels his longstanding concerns that dams built on the Columbia and Snake rivers for hydroelectric power since 1933 have irreversibly damaged native salmon runs.
Paliani said the New York publishers, Austin Macaulay, determined that his book would be categorized as young adult fiction (with social themes/religion and faith). Its title comes from a poem about man and deity by English Catholic mystic Francis Thompson, who died in 1907. Illustrations are by Paliani’s son, Noah Warren, who lives in San Diego.
Guided by a movie
While it is fiction, Paliani conceded that the early life and attitudes about the environment of the central character, Grant, mirror his. Grant’s wife is even named Charlotte.
“That’s my boyhood,” he said, referring to the narrative, “being beaten up and bullied. That’s how I had to cope in grammar school. All the boys were bigger. I grew up fighting — I had to defend myself.”
Paliani’s parents brought him west from New Jersey, settling in California, where he spent much of his life.
A 1956 movie shaped him. “I was motivated by ‘The Ten Commandments’ with Charlton Heston,” he said. “I was so impressed with the wonders of the spirit. I was motivated to become a saint. I wanted to ‘walk in the sandals’ of Jesus Christ — to be a good person, one that would have been looked on in favor when my time came.”
As a Catholic, he spent his late teens to mid-20s embracing the sacraments of communion and confession, veering away from anything that remotely resembled a sin. That rather changed when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1963, serving at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. “I became more eclectic and less religious,” he smiled, hinting at bars and girlfriends.
The supernatural reality
Education became an important focus. He relished student leadership roles at El Camino College and Trade Technical College, believing that studying costume design would spur him to follow his family tradition into the garment business.
Instead, he developed “an appetite for intellectualism” and shifted gears, studying English, earning a bachelor’s degree at Cal Tech at Long Beach and a master’s from Cal State in Sacramento, eager to write plays and short stories.
His professional career from 1967 to 1991 was spent running anti-poverty programs, working with the California governor’s office as an analyst and grant writer while helping to coordinate community action groups.
Through all this, he was on a spiritual journey. Researcher Joseph Campbell’s 1949 work on comparative mythology — in which he references Thompson’s poem — was one core element.
“There’s a ubiquitous need for humanity to believe in something supernatural, some kind of belief,” Paliani said, describing his changed mindset. “Now I am someone who accepts all religions — and every religion thinks they are the right one and the only one.”
An often quoted fable features blind people grasping the same elephant’s trunk, tusk, leg, ear or tail, insisting on different conclusions.
“All the faiths are touching part of the supernatural reality,” he said. “I have reached a state of contentment and know that I want all faiths to continue and all be ‘right,’ as in their own minds they are right.”
‘Nice and kind’
One specific faith group — Jehovah’s Witnesses — commands his admiration, even though he is not a member. He encountered them when recovering from a collapsed lung during an 11-day hospital stay in 1988. “They were nice and kind,” he said. “They comforted me.”
Decades later, positive feelings were rekindled by similar caring visitors while he was recovering from covid in 2020. “It was like a miracle — that was my second introduction to them.” He cherishes both encounters. “It was a time of vulnerability when I needed them most.”
As a reward, two members of that faith play important roles in Paliani’s novel. Although the main character is initially rude to them, they are forgiving and join him in the battle to save their community. “I pay tribute to the kindness of the people who visited me,” he said.
While enjoying publication of this book, the author is already well ahead on his next — a story about how young people save the world.
