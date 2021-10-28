As the season pivots to autumn and cranberries ripen and fall’s big spiders set their long skeins adrift on the breeze (for us to walk into), my mind meanders to the days when I moved from Portland out to the Peninsula to commence a new life.
Labor Day weekend of 1978 friends gathered me and my stuff together and hauled us out to Ocean Park and maneuvered me up the stairs to my garret, a mercifully cheap apartment above a garage. There I would look out the window over the sink, mesmerized by the tall yellow grasses blowing so gracefully in the wind in time to the music on the stereo.
As I wandered around the north end, acquainting myself with my new home, I experienced the homely vespers service at Oysterville’s charming church, the wonder of Jack’s Country Store and its glorious hardware inventory, and the Ocean Park Library.
I had not expected to find a library on the Peninsula — failure to research beforehand — let alone such a fine one. The Ocean Park Library, then in the south end of the old School, had the best librarian and staff ever: Bonnie, Lila, Sue, Joyce, et al. Bonnie Sayce made it a matter of principle to keep indefinitely books about the area, without regard to how well- or how poorly-written or how seemingly outdated they were. Kids’ books and 50-year-old history books were shelved there together.
(Among those wonderful old books that Bonnie sheltered for those of us interested in local history were Jean Hazeltine’s “Willapa Harbor”; John Feagans’ “The Railroad That Ran by the Tide”; Lucille McDonald’s “Coast Country”; Patricia Beatty’s “The Nickle-Plated Beauty,” Oh the Red, Red Rose Tree,” and “The Sea Pair”; Marg Nelson’s “Mystery Rides the Charter Boat,” “Mystery on a Minus Tide,” and other locally set books; Willard Espy’s “Oysterville”; Jim Gibbs’s “Pacific Graveyard”; Ralph Widrig’s information on local birds; and many other titles.)
Ocean Park is part of the Timberland Regional Library, a five-county system which rotates books, music, and magazines among its many branches. There was always something new, and as the weather deteriorated into winter the cheerful and helpful staff together with bright lights, sufficient heat, and comfy chairs made us patrons at home. (When the power went out for days around that frigid Christmas, somehow the library had electricity; it was the perfect cozy oasis.)
When winter’s rains set in with intent and I was pounding away in my chilly but affordable studio teaching myself to work with leather, creating designs for it and construct products for sale, I was most grateful for the library’s record collection, which taught me which classical music sounded good to me — Handel, Dvorak, Bach — and which didn’t — Schumann, Hayden. I learned about country-western tunes — Hoyt Axton, Dolly Parton — and was reminded of the jazz that I had loved — Vince Guarldi, Dave Brubeck, Laurindo Almeida. Their collection went on and on, and it was wonderful. Gray outside, colorful inside!
That there were libraries I could reach in an afternoon — Ilwaco, South Bend (a classic old Carnegie), and Raymond (a particularly welcoming Tudor-style building with golden light shining through stained glass on a dark, damp, drab afternoon) — cheered me all winter.
A year or two later, my library friend Rose Glynn introduced me to her Oysterville neighbor Sydney LaRue (now Stevens). Sydney wanted to make a coloring book with text about the Peninsula. We went to work and in a handful of months “The Peninsula Primer” came to be. She financed the printing and probably did most of the selling, although by then I worked at Val Campiche’s excellent “Bookvendor” bookstore in Long Beach. Over the years it went through four or five printings, a genuine local bestseller, which actually made us a bit of money. That is rare in the book business.
That project taught me that I could learn to draw, that it wasn’t something you automatically knew how to do, but continued work improves your skills and after a while the boat you’re drawing actually looks like a boat. A valuable lesson!
Rediscovered treasures
As I’ve recently moved again — more books — and been reviewing that assortment, I’m pleased to find treasures which inform and revitalize my long study of regional shipwrecks. I’d forgotten how well people write about the subject …
Take, for instance, “The Wreckers: A Story of Killing Seas and Plundered Shipwrecks, From the Eighteenth Century to the Present Day” by England’s Bella Bathurst (Houghton Mifflin, 2003). In her chapter on Cornwall, she writes about “oceanographic unpleasantness,” which caused at least several thousand wrecks since 1800 on this rockbound southwest tip of England. One excerpt which sounds a lot like home:
“Waves and weather conditions coming from the west have had plenty of space — 3,000 miles or more — in which to develop force and momentum, and while the weather on shore can be still to the point of breathlessness, the incoming swells have had a whole ocean to grow in. In Cornwall it is entirely possible to go from a flat calm to uncontrollable pitching within the space of minutes.”
Tales of lightships
Brian Floca’s beautiful book “Lightship” (Atheneum Books for Young Readers, Simon & Schuster, 2007) is the perfect telling about a lightship:
“Here is a ship that holds her place. She has a captain and a crew: helmsman, oiler, engineer, deckhand, fireman, radioman, messman, cook, and cat. She does not sail from port to port. She does not carry passengers or mail or packages. She holds to one sure spot as other ships sail by. She waits.”
This book seems the best explanation of how it must have been to serve on the old Columbia River lightship now usually anchored at Astoria’s maritime museum. (it’s away now, being The illustrations are exactly right.
Swan still delights
Old favorite James G. Swan’s “The Northwest Coast or, Three Years’ Residence in Washington Territory” (University of Washington Press, 1857, 1982) taught me that the writing of history could be colorful fun as well as true. It doesn’t have to be dusty dry.
“We had reached that point in the history of the Territory when we were called upon to elect our officers for the Legislature and the county. Now, this being looked upon by the oystermen [of Shoalwater Bay] as a farce (for what did we want of laws? we were a law unto ourselves), everyone seemed inclined to treat it as such. … The constable, or Big Charley, as we used to call him, was a good-natured, lazy fellow, who, from driving logs on the Penobscot River, in the State of Maine, had shipped on board a whaler, and, like some old stray spar or loose kelp, had been washed up into the Bay without exactly knowing when, where, or how. …”
Peninsula adventures
Another work that sets a lovely tone is Shirley Rowlands Wright’s “When a Little Meant a Lot: Growing Up on the Long Beach Peninsula during the Great Depression and the World War 2 Era,” Pacific Printing, Ilwaco. 1999.
“The Ilwaco hill near the hospital used to be a much higher grade than it is now, and getting out of town with the family in the car was a real challenge to say the least. Uncle Mason would sit beside Daddy and we’d start down by the Rogers Mill [on the waterfront] and yell to Daddy, ‘Give it all you got Daddy, so we’ll make the hill!’ We’d go through town as fast as a loaded Model B would go, horn honking in case we weren’t seen, and as we headed up the hill, of course the car would slow. Sometimes it would just barely get us over the top.
“If this didn’t look like it was going to happen, Daddy would yell, ‘Hop out Mason and put your shoulder to it!’ It was moving so slow by then he did just that. If he could push hard enough, he mastered getting it over the top. If he yelled, ‘Can’t hold her George!’, he jumped aside and, as brakes at that time were the last things to be mechanically in A-1 condition, we went through town backwards all the way to the mill, honking like mad. …”
• • •
What a place to live!
