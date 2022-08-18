The Ilwaco Sports Boosters group is seeking some adult help to keep its activities going. Knowing the Fishermen fight song is optional.

Leaders of the Ilwaco Sports Boosters are appealing for new energy.

Fishermen fight song

The Ilwaco Sports Boosters group is seeking some adult help to keep its activities going. Knowing the Fishermen fight song is optional.
Dave Glasson

Dave Glasson, president Ilwaco Sports Boosters

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.