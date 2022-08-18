The Ilwaco Sports Boosters group is seeking some adult help to keep its activities going. Knowing the Fishermen fight song is optional.
Leaders of the Ilwaco Sports Boosters are appealing for new energy.
Long-time president Dave Glasson is appealing for parents and others to step up to help as the fall high school sports seasons loom.
“It is too valuable to stop,” said Glasson.
The Boosters will meet 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30. in the Ilwaco High School library. As well as business matters, leaders will be allocating helpers for upcoming projects.
Glasson said the group was formed in the 1980s solely to assist Fishermen sports programs, providing funds to pay for needed items that were not covered by Ocean Beach School District.
“We have paid for uniforms, extra warm-ups, sending coaches to trainings,” he said. The group also offers scholarships to IHS graduates.
The funds are raised by various means, including an early-year crab feed, concessions at home football games in the fall, and sponsored gym signs.
“For the most part, it is a pretty easy ‘gig,’ because the teams and coaches help out,” he said. “It’s not overwhelming, and it’s a nice thing to do.”
He recalled how in 2009, he and others stepped up when prior leaders feared the group’s activities would have to stop when they moved on. “A group of eighth-grade parents made it viable again,” he recalled.
Glasson, the city administrator for Long Beach, has been involved with youth sports with his four children. He has served as president of the Boosters for multiple years, but is hoping with the recent graduation of his youngest, Rachel, he can recruit some other people to take the lead.
A small core of volunteers have provided leadership for the group since he began; Mary Goelz has served as treasurer for for decades — long after family connections ended with IHS.
“We are back at the point where we need help,” Glasson said. “We are looking for people to get involved.”
He hopes for a good turnout Aug. 30. Anyone who cannot attend, or who is interested in learning more before the meeting, can contact him by email at david.glasson@gmail.com.
“The reward is hanging out with the kids and knowing that you are doing something for the community,” he said.
