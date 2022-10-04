Tony and Ann Kischner

Tony and Ann Kischner will be providing fine wines for Water Music Festival events next week.

PENINSULA — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Water Music Society is again offering its three-day Water Music Festival featuring world-class musicians starting Sept. 14.

Friday’s performance “Broadway and Beyond” features a vocal duo with piano accompaniment who will thrill you with a ‘Phantom of the Opera’ theater piece, as well as gorgeous Italian arias, including “Nessun Dorma,” Pavarotti’s famed signature piece! You may remember them from their performance at the Bridgewater Bistro in 2020. Social hour is at 6 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m.

