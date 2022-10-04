PENINSULA — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Water Music Society is again offering its three-day Water Music Festival featuring world-class musicians starting Sept. 14.
Friday’s performance “Broadway and Beyond” features a vocal duo with piano accompaniment who will thrill you with a ‘Phantom of the Opera’ theater piece, as well as gorgeous Italian arias, including “Nessun Dorma,” Pavarotti’s famed signature piece! You may remember them from their performance at the Bridgewater Bistro in 2020. Social hour is at 6 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m.
The society will be offering tasty appetizers, beverages and a no-host wine bar. Additionally, the Bridgewater Bistro’s former owners, Tony and Ann Kischner, will be on hand both Friday evening and Sunday afternoon to offer a variety of premium wines. To top it off, Nanci Main of The Ark and Nanci and Jimella’s Café fame is offering up her signature desserts — biscotti and pot de’ crème.
Saturday’s performance will be held at the quaint Oysterville church where attendees will be entertained by Grammy nominee Paul Galbraith’s masterful technique on the classical guitar.
Sunday’s performance concludes with one of the most delightful and exquisite artists in the business, classical pianist Tien Hsieh, who always presents a powerful and moving program.
Tickets and additional information watermusicsociety.com (or at the door if still available). Look for a complete festival advance in Coast Weekend. As always, a portion of the proceeds is paid forward to support the local school music programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.