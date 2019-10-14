Wednesday, Oct. 16
Storytelling Workshop
OCEAN PARK — For three weeks, beginning Oct. 16 and continuing through Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., come to the Ocean Park Timberland Library to discover your inner storytelling. Helen Taylor has trained storytellers from all walks of life, and advertises herself as the “Weaver of Wiles,” presenting stories for all ages. Taylor will give a three-week workshop in storytelling followed by a storytelling concert at which participants can share their stories with the public. The library is located at 1308 256th Place. Their phone is 360-665-4184.
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. The next gathering is Oct. 16. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Pour Painting
NASELLE — From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, come to Naselle Timberland Library on Parpala Road for a pour painting class. Explore your creative side and learn the technique of pour painting. All supplies provided. Register online or call the library at 360-484-3877.
Ready for Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Oct. 16, parents of children 3- to 5-years old should attend and on Oct. 23, parents of babies up to 1-year-old should bring them to class. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
Workshops, DIY & Crafts
OCEAN PARK — Each Wednesday through the end of the year from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ocean Park Timberland Library (located at 1308 256th Place) will feature classes and workshop, DIY and crafts for school age youth ages 6 to 11-years-old. Each week will feature a different activity including robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is a drop-in program, youth can come by when they can and stay as long as they want. The phone is 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Meet and Greet
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 17 beginning at 7 pm. At 26109 Ridge Avenue, in Ocean Park, there will be meet and greet gathering with the candidates for Pacific County Fire District No. 1 fire commissioner. All are welcome. Call 360-665-4451 for information.
Oysterville Town Hall & Lecture Series
OYSTERVILLE — Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., the Oysterville Town Hall and Lecture Series resumes at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse. This Fall 2019 series will feature local musicians sharing stories of “The Songs that My Father Taught Me.” The speaker for this week’s gathering will be Cyndy Hayward, who will tell stories of growing up with her father, Admiral Thomas Hayward, who ultimately became Commander in Chief of the Pacific Fleet and culminated his career as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff as chief of Naval Operations. Weekly sessions will be held weekly through Nov. 21. Call Diane at 360-214-1267 for information.
Oyster Crackers
LONG BEACH — Peninsula favorites Bette Lu Krause, Christl Mack, and Rita Smith, known as the Oyster Crackers, bring wonderful three-part harmony singing to the Peninsula Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the concert starts at $7 p.m. The Local Artists Series is sponsored by North Beach Tavern. The Peninsula Arts Center (www.peninsulaartscenter.org), is located at 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach. There is a $5 minimum cover for admission. Reservations are available by emailing events@peninsulaartscenter.org, or by calling Bill at 360-901-0962. All admission proceeds go to the artist. Wine, beer, and other refreshments are available for purchase.
Non-Denominational Bible Talks
OCEAN PARK — Each Thursday at 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7 (except Wednesday, Oct. 30 instead of Oct. 31), non-denominational Bible talks will be held at Ocean Park Elementary School Library, at 25701 Vernon Avenue. The purpose is to share the simple teachings of Jesus Christ, to bring or strengthen faith in God and His Son. All with an interest are welcome. Call 360-244-5453 if you have questions.
Friday, Oct. 18
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library, located at 158 1st Avenue North, will host tech tutoring each Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-642-3908 for information.
Wild Mushroom Celebration
PENINSULA – The Wild Mushroom Celebration, a multi-week tribute to locally gathered edibles, will take place through Nov. 15 on the Long Beach Peninsula. Mushroom menu specials and themed dinners, a Wild Mushroom weekend dine and stay package, identification forays, workshops, and more are among the highlights. For event and visitor information, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.VisitLongBeachPeninsula.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Humane Society Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — South Pacific County Humane Society is sponsoring a fundraiser at the North Jetty Brewing patio from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 During the event, $1 of every pint and wine poured will go directly to SPCHS. SPCHS will bring some dogs to the patio and adoption counselors will be available to help you find that perfect furry-friend for your household. Some great raffle items will be available also. North Jetty Brewing is located at 4200 Pacific Way in Seaview. Call 360-642-1180 or visit beachpets.com for information.
Survivor Camp
NASELLE — Can you survive without light or shelter, heat or warm food? The Naselle Timberland Library is hosting this event on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 4 Parpala Road. All ages and family members are welcome. Start assembling a “Go Bag,” earn badges for every task you complete and learn some low-tech skills to help you survive in the wild! Dress to get moving, survival can be messy. Call 360-484-3877 for information.
AAUW Meeting
OCEAN PARK — American Association of University Women will meet Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ocean Park library. The guest will be Madeline Kalbach, a Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) Notable Woman of 2019 and esteemed Chinook Observer columnist. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 360-642-3076.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will the 2006 film “Night at the Museum,” starring Ben Stiller and Robin Williams; on the second screen will be the classic 1952 movie “Pal Joey,” starring Frank Sinatra and Rita Hayworth. These shows are free and open to every-one.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Seafood Sundays
ILWACO — Every Sunday in October, come to the Port of Ilwaco for “Seafood Sundays.” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., discover the port with seafood, artworks and a beautiful location for a walk.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsu-la Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. The next gathering is Oct. 20. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, Oct. 21
Lodging Tax Committee Meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will conduct a public meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at the Courthouse Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The purpose of this meeting is to consider award of the Lodging Tax Grant Applications. The location is considered barrier free. If an attendee needs special accommodations, call 360-875-9334 or 360-642-9334 prior to the meeting.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Call to Artists
PACIFIC COUNTY — Donations of fine arts and crafts are being requested for the Chinook Indian Nation’s annual Holiday Silent Auction and Oyster Fry set for Nov. 9 in the Chinook School Gym Event Center. This is a ticketed and public event. The silent auction will includes works of art by tribal and non-tribal artists. Digital photographs of donated art items need to be received at office@chinooknation.org by Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will be featured in event publicity with a link to the artist and/or donor’s website. Art pieces can be delivered ahead of time to the tribal office at 3 E. Park Street in Bay Center. Pickup may also be arranged with notice by calling 360-875-6670.
“Promised Land”
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library will host a showing of the movie “Promised Land” on Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The social justice documentary follows the Chinook and Duwamish tribes as they fight for the restoration of their treaty rights. The program is part of the Timberland Reads Together series, which focuses on indigenous peo-ple’s history and culture. Call for information 360-484-3877.
POMPC: Health Priorities Forum
SEAVIEW — The October Community Awareness Dinner for Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) is set for Oct. 22 and starts at 6 p.m., with dinner featuring meat and vegetarian lasagnas and salads provided by POMPC. The 6:30 p.m. program will be a discussion and forum led by Sherri McDonald to get input as to the health priorities for people living in Pacific County The awareness dinner will be held in the Memorial Room of the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. Dinner and the program are free and open to any interested person. Peace of Mind Pacific County is an all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit organization, whose mission is to help residents of Pacific County under-stand and advocate for brain and behavioral health, through education, events, and community partnerships. POMPC includes members with lived experience in a variety of brain and behavioral issues. For more information look online at www.pompc.org and on Facebook at peaceofmindpacificcounty. For transportation to the meeting, email in-fo@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
American Legion Honors Safety Personnel
ILWACO — The American Legion’s 32nd Annual Derald D. Robertson Safety Awards Ceremony and Banquet will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Eleven individuals who protect our safety on the Long Beach Peninsula will be honored after dinner. All community members are welcome, and those who are planning to attend are asked to call 360-642-4188. The American Legion Don R. Grable Post No. 48 in Ilwaco sponsors the event, which is a family evening, with no alcoholic beverages being served. The American Legion and Auxiliary are providing all food and beverages. For more information, call Safety Awards Chairman Dick Wallace at 360-642-4188, or Auxiliary President Ellen Wallace at 360-642-4188, or see story on Page A2.
Civil Service meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Civil Service Commission will hold their regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10:30 a.m., in the PACCOM meeting room located at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend. This is changed from the original meeting date of Oct. 15. This facility is “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical disabilities. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language/speaking or hearing impediments. For information call 360-875-9334.
Future Events
Learn about taking census
LONG BEACH — US Census 2020 is having a hiring event. Census recruiters will be at the Long Beach Work-source, located at 2601 Pacific Hwy N, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. 2020 Census jobs provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training. Supervisory and non-supervisory positions available with pay ranging from $14.50 to $20.50 an hour. If you have questions, call 360-642-6213.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The next monthly follow-up class for A Course in Miracles will be offered on Oct. 24, the fourth Thursday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Coastal Biz Works
SOUTH BEND — Got an idea for a small business and want to explore it more? Are you wanting to start a small business and interested in getting help doing so? Do you need help to grow your existing small business? Come to a free one-hour info session on Friday, Oct. 25 at Noon or at 4 p.m. Both will be held at the Willapa Harbor Hospital’s Cedar Community Room at 800 Alder St, South Bend. Find out more about the upcoming free two-day Business Readiness workshops in Pacific County to be held tentatively on the first weekend of November in Long Beach and the third weekend in South Bend. This workshop is offered in conjunction with the Pacific County Economic Development Council and Enterprise for Equity. To learn more or register call Beth at 360-704-3375 or email beth@enterpriseforequity.com.
Pumpkin Carving
RAYMOND — A pumpkin carving class will be offered on Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street. This is an all ages, family event. All materials are provided by the Friends of the Raymond Library. Call 360-942-2408.
Pianist Ruusamari Teppo to perform
ROSBURG — The Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival and the Finlandia Foundation are proud to host Ruusamari Teppo for a special concert in the Naselle/Grays River Valley community on Saturday, Oct. 26. The concert will be held at the Valley Bible Church, 4723 SR-4 West in Rosburg. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed with refreshments and Finnish pastries afterwards. Donations will be accepted at the door. Proceeds will go towards maintenance and upgrades of the Finn Fest Naselle Community Center. This will be an excellent concert by a world-renowned pianist. For information call Barb Swanson at 360-484-3602.
Christmas Bazaar
KLIPSAN — The Peninsula Senior Activity Center is holding a Christmas Bazaar and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26, at the corner of Pacific Highway and 217th Lane. There will be a beautiful queen-sized quilt raffle, cash prizes, and other valuable prizes. The drawing will be on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be available on both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions call 360-665-3999.
Got drugs?
LONG BEACH — If you have unused or expired medication, here’s an opportunity to dispose of it safely. WellSpring Community Network and Long Beach Police will be at Ocean Beach Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to dispose these items. Everyone should remove expired, unwanted, or unused medicines from their home as quickly as possible to help reduce the chance that others may accidentally take or intentionally misuse the unneeded medicine. Medicine take-back programs are a good way to safely dispose of most types of unneeded medicines. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) periodically hosts National Prescription Drug Take-Back events where collection sites are set up in communities nationwide for safe disposal of prescription drugs. If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
Saxophone Quartet
RAYMOND — On Oct. 27 at 2 p.m., Sunday Afternoon Live is hosting the Arcis Saxophone Quartet at the historic Raymond Theater. The Arcis Saxophone Quartet’s tour American Dreams takes the audience on a journey through a broad musical exhibition of the America: endless prairie landscapes; the exciting pulse of the city that never sleeps; the swinging life of the Southern states; and stories full of love, hope and dreams. The Arcis Saxophone Quartet is comprised of four young musicians from Munich who possess a charismatic and authentic stage presence that sets audiences aflame with their enthusiasm and burning passion for this rare form of chamber music. Accomplished musicians on their own, together they explore the relationship between individual expression and artistic collaboration, captivating listeners with their joy for playing and for the emotional depth of their music. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre at 323 3rd Street, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419. Don't miss this unique and entertaining quartet as they celebrate the American way of life through music.
Fun, Fall Festival
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center in Ocean Park is hosting their annual Fall Festival on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The entire family will enjoy the bouncy house, games and tons of goodies. Wear your favorite costume or come as you are. Everyone is welcome to this all free event. Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park (one block north of the Ocean Park Fire Dept).
VFW essay/scholarship events
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Long Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3721 is holding their essay and scholarship programs events. The program consists of two competitions, “Voice of Democracy” for students in the grades 9 through 12, and the “Patriots Pen” competition for students in grades 6 through 8. The competitions are open to all students enrolled in public, private, or parochial schools home-schooled students are also eligible to enter. Entrants in the Voice of Democracy competition are required to prepare and record a three- to five-minute essay using the following theme, “What Makes America Great.” The Patriots Pen competition will compete at the Post level for local awards, and if selected, will compete at the district and state levels. Entrants are required to write a 300- to 400-word essay on the topic. All entries for both competitions must be submitted to the Post by Oct. 31. Entry forms and other related materials will be distributed to school teachers and counselors. For further information or an entry form, please contact Mark Smith at 360-777-3738.
Veterans Day Luncheon
LONG BEACH — On Monday, Nov. 11 at noon at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, 110 Pacific Avenue North, there will be a Veterans Day Lunch hosted by the Elks Lodge No. 1937. The event is free for all veterans, and all are welcome. There will be a special veterans program and guest speakers. Mark your calendar to attend.
Country Christmas Bazaar
CATHLAMET — St. James Family Center’s “A Country Christmas Bazaar” will be held on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet. Proceeds will benefit St. James Family Center programs for children and families. Vendors are needed and can call Christie at 360-849-0888 or email her at davistax@msn.com for information and application.
